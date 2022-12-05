Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Dec. 9, 2022: Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team performs at Treadwell Arena
Team Forget-Me-Not is Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team, and they will soon be heading to the Pacific Midwest Sectionals Championship in Chicago. But this weekend, they will give a free performance for the community at Treadwell Arena to help raise funds for their trip. The team’s head coach will be on the show to talk with Andy Kline about their upcoming performance and more, today on Juneau Afternoon.
kinyradio.com
Egan outbound closed due to car accident
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CCFR and JPD are responding to an accident that occurred late Wednesday afternoon on Egan Highway. Update 12/8: According to a press release, JPD received a report at about 4:19 p.m. of a small 4-door vehicle driving inbound on Egan Drive in the outbound lane of Egan Drive.
ktoo.org
Ironman Alaska canceled for 2023 and 2024
Ironman Alaska has canceled plans to hold events in Juneau over the next two years. Liz Perry, president and CEO of Travel Juneau, said the Ironman Alaska triathlon organizer called her to say that the decision arose from economic concerns like inflation and the potential for a recession. “We have...
Comments / 0