Team Forget-Me-Not is Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team, and they will soon be heading to the Pacific Midwest Sectionals Championship in Chicago. But this weekend, they will give a free performance for the community at Treadwell Arena to help raise funds for their trip. The team’s head coach will be on the show to talk with Andy Kline about their upcoming performance and more, today on Juneau Afternoon.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO