A (big bronze) angel has returned to its N.J. home in time for Christmas
An angel — a big bronze one — graced the City of Trenton’s Christmas festivities Wednesday evening. After lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall, the city unveiled the repaired and refurbished sculpture of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith,” a few blocks away, where its towered over Perry and North Warren streets — some say watched over — since the mid 1980s.
For generous N.J. jewelers, the ‘season of giving’ has a nice $5K ring to it | Calavia-Robertson
Just call Justin Wentzel “Santa” because this year the longtime jeweler from Mount Olive is making a very special Christmas wish come true for one lucky couple in New Jersey: He’s gifting them with a free, custom engagement ring that’s worth $5,000. And if Wentzel, 40,...
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Taylor Swift fan loses $1,480 in concert ticket scam on Facebook, cops say
A Hackettstown woman was victimized to the tune of $1,480 by an apparent scamster who offered tickets to a Taylor Swift concert through Facebook, but never delivered the goods, police said. The 30-year-old victim reported to Hackettstown police that a person posted in a Facebook group that they had tickets...
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
Remembering Brighton Bar, N.J.’s answer to CBGB, and its decades of thrashing
Forty years and many, many long nights after he first stepped into the Brighton Bar as an underage teen with a fake ID, Greg Macolino found himself standing alone on Brighton Avenue last month, crying as a construction crew demolished the iconic club and his second home. The longstanding Long...
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
Bowling: Jackson Mem. boys, Brick Mem. girls take home Rule the River titles
Jackson Memorial boys bowling and Brick Memorial girls bowling are both ranked atop the preseason NJ.com Top 20 for each respective sport. And on Saturday, each team bowled like they were the No. 1 team in the state as both programs took home Rule the River titles at Ocean Lanes in Lakewood.
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Boys ice hockey: Morristown beats Mountain Lakes-Boonton to begin season
Chris Kay led the way with three goals in Morristown’s 10-0 win over Mountain Lakes-Boonton at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Liam Wilson also contributed two goals and three assists in the win while Jackson Byrne, Brody Toye, Collin McKenna, Willem Kerr, and Clark Smith all scored as well. Thatcher...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Updated snowfall forecast map for your town.
Snow has started falling across northern New Jersey with some spots expected to get 3 to 5 inches, while other areas will receive a wintry mix that could cause slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the...
Jersey City’s India Square shopkeepers on edge after recent crimes
It was 4:22 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a person in a black jacket and red pants peeked through one of the glass front doors of the Big Bazar supermarket, located on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square neighborhood. Armed with a brick, he stared into the store...
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion
Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious
Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Pedestrian killed in Tonnelle Avenue crash; 6th death on North Bergen roads in 2022
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday afternoon in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street in uptown North Bergen — the sixth in the township this year — authorities said. North Bergen police and members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit have...
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
Boys ice hockey: Frisch shuts out Montclair for second win
David Rosen and Brody Latkin had a goal apiece as Frisch won their second straight game with a 2-0 shutout of Montclair at Mackay Park in Englewood. Aaron Lieberman and Max Levy each assisted on Rosen’s goal in the first period for Frisch (2-0) while Aiden Sholomon assisted on Latin’s goal in the third period. Eitan Rosenblatt finished with 22 saves while Frisch had 29 shots on goal.
Fiery crash injures 2 truck drivers, closes N.J. highway lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Route 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
