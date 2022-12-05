ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NJ

NJ.com

A (big bronze) angel has returned to its N.J. home in time for Christmas

An angel — a big bronze one — graced the City of Trenton’s Christmas festivities Wednesday evening. After lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall, the city unveiled the repaired and refurbished sculpture of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith,” a few blocks away, where its towered over Perry and North Warren streets — some say watched over — since the mid 1980s.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion

Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious

Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Frisch shuts out Montclair for second win

David Rosen and Brody Latkin had a goal apiece as Frisch won their second straight game with a 2-0 shutout of Montclair at Mackay Park in Englewood. Aaron Lieberman and Max Levy each assisted on Rosen’s goal in the first period for Frisch (2-0) while Aiden Sholomon assisted on Latin’s goal in the third period. Eitan Rosenblatt finished with 22 saves while Frisch had 29 shots on goal.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
