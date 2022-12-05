The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO