Suffolk, VA

13News Now

Woman found after search in Norfolk State University area

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said a woman has been found safe, after she was reported missing earlier this week. A search had been ongoing for 34-year-old Ulisicia Martin since Friday. Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. The police department didn't say...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

FBI to return items left behind in Chesapeake Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been almost three weeks since a Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself. In the aftermath of the violence, there have been a lot of moving parts. Families and friends are still burying their loved ones and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a newborn. According to a the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD), Tommy Lee Montez, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 6. He was taken to the Henrico County Jail West, and is being held without bond.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say. The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. There aren't many details about the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Missing man from Newport News found dead, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A Newport News man who went missing Saturday was found dead Monday afternoon, according to police. David Leslie Shuck Jr., 50, had last seen near 90 Menchville Road Saturday afternoon. He was considered to be endangered because of a medical condition that required treatment.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Residents displaced after house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Officials in York County responded to a house fire Thursday morning that left residents in need of help. According to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, a call came in about the fire right before 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive.
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

3 hurt in school bus collision in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A school bus collision in Suffolk left three people hurt Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials. The collision happened at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road, which is right by Nansemond River High School, and involved the bus and a passenger vehicle. Dispatchers...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

