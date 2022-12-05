Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
Greenbrier Mall evacuated after parking lot shooting, say police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police evacuated Greenbrier Mall after a shooting in the parking lot Saturday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the mall on Greenbrier Parkway for reports of a shooting outside the building. According to a police spokesperson, the shooter ran away before officers arrived to...
Woman found after search in Norfolk State University area
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said a woman has been found safe, after she was reported missing earlier this week. A search had been ongoing for 34-year-old Ulisicia Martin since Friday. Martin was last seen a few minutes after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. The police department didn't say...
Former police sergeant gets 11 years in 2019 shooting of Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five of which are suspended. A judge decided Friday morning that Albin Pearson should serve the maximum sentence of 10 years on a manslaughter...
Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say. The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive. When they got there, officers found...
Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting on Potters Road that left woman hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning. Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed that the call came in right after 1 a.m. that there were gunshot on the 1700 block of Potters Road. That's near Mermaids Gentlemen's...
Chesapeake church offers support in wake of Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees last month. Saturday afternoon, Redeemed Church of God invited anyone to come and pray for those still grieving. While the church is small, its members are still doing what...
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
FBI to return items left behind in Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been almost three weeks since a Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself. In the aftermath of the violence, there have been a lot of moving parts. Families and friends are still burying their loved ones and...
Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a newborn. According to a the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD), Tommy Lee Montez, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 6. He was taken to the Henrico County Jail West, and is being held without bond.
Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say. The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. There aren't many details about the...
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Missing man from Newport News found dead, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A Newport News man who went missing Saturday was found dead Monday afternoon, according to police. David Leslie Shuck Jr., 50, had last seen near 90 Menchville Road Saturday afternoon. He was considered to be endangered because of a medical condition that required treatment.
York County middle school employee accused of bringing handgun to campus
YORK COUNTY, Va. — An employee at Tabb Middle School in York County was arrested Wednesday after a handgun was found in the front seat of his vehicle parked at the school, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said. Dion Bartlett Jr., 24, was charged with possession of a weapon on...
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
Portsmouth, Chesapeake firefighters save woman trapped in burning house
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth and Chesapeake firefighters rescued an older woman who was trapped in a burning house Wednesday afternoon. Portsmouth Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Julian Williamson said the fire broke out in a home in the Cavalier Manor area around 2:20 p.m. The 911 call let them know...
Residents displaced after house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Officials in York County responded to a house fire Thursday morning that left residents in need of help. According to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, a call came in about the fire right before 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive.
Virginia Beach police release videos of officer shooting man during stolen car investigation
BRACEY, Virginia — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) held a press conference Monday to show videos of a stolen car investigation from Dec. 1, during which an officer shot a man to death. The police department had previously said that the police officer, who has not been named,...
Walmart mass shooting victims released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — The last two hospitalized patients at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart have been released, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. Sentara Healthcare confirmed both patients, who were critically hurt when first admitted, were released on...
Virginia Beach police investigating deadly shooting on Pickering Street
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that left a man dead in the early hours of Saturday morning. Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.
3 hurt in school bus collision in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A school bus collision in Suffolk left three people hurt Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials. The collision happened at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road, which is right by Nansemond River High School, and involved the bus and a passenger vehicle. Dispatchers...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0