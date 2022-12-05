BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The smallest moments, can make the biggest difference. Ta Leia was working her shift at Brooklyn Center Liquor when she noticed something outside. "The homeless man digging in the trash can, he put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Ta Leia recalled. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"

