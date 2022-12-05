ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves more than $17M toward affordable housing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council announced Thursday its plans to invest more than $17 million toward affordable housing throughout the city. A statement released by the city says of the $17.4 million approved by the council, $15.8 million will be a direct investment, while $1.5 million will go toward 10-year federal tax credits to create or preserve 1,445 affordable rentals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

11 charged for trespassing in Fridley sewer system

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Eleven individuals were arrested Monday evening in Fridley after police found they had been trespassing inside the city's sewer system. The suspects, ranging in age between 18 and 35, were each charged Tuesday with trespassing on critical public service facilities. According to police reports filed by...
FRIDLEY, MN
KARE 11

US Bank stadium may go debt-free next year

MINNEAPOLIS — The home of the Minnesota Vikings could be debt-free as early as 2023, 20 years ahead of schedule if lawmakers opt to make it happen. The most recent state budget forecast predicted the Stadium Reserve Fund will reach $368 million by the end of June, just shy of the $377 million it would take to pay off the public's share of stadium debt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County Board to vote on Hutchinson censure

On Thursday the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote on the censure of Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after allegations that he behaved in a "hostile and retaliatory" manner to people working in the sheriff's office. According to the board, Hennepin County Administrators got a report on April 19, 2022, that...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Holiday gift ideas from Hub Hobby Center

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Calling itself the largest hobby store in the Midwest, Hub Hobby Center is hoping to a destination for holiday gifts and toys for shoppers around the metro. Todd Andersen from Hub Hobby Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some toy and game trends, including...
RICHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Marshalls in Minneapolis closing

MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him' | Liquor store worker gives her favorite shoes to homeless man

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The smallest moments, can make the biggest difference. Ta Leia was working her shift at Brooklyn Center Liquor when she noticed something outside. "The homeless man digging in the trash can, he put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Ta Leia recalled. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Uptown businesses unite to create winter wonderland

MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis wants you to stop by. "There's still a lot of great restaurants here. A lot of coffee shops and small businesses," said Michaella Holden, Chief Experience Officer at Lucent Blue Events & Design. The neighborhood has faced some ups and downs over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police make arrest in woman's fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they've made an arrest after a woman was fatally shot on Thursday. According to the Minneapolis police department, officers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North. Police said she was suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Old Dayton's holiday figurines on display in Minnetrista home

MINNETRISTA, Minnesota — Many Minnesotans have fond memories of the holiday display on the 8th floor of Dayton's. From the 1960s up until 2016, a new holiday show would showcase intricate puppets brought to life. It was magical... until the store closed and they sold off every last animatronic from the Grinch to Tiny Tim.
MINNETRISTA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

