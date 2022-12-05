Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's murder
MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at...
5-vehicle crash occurs at Minneapolis McDonald's, three firearms recovered from scene
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A car crash, which initially occurred near 45th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, led to the recovery of several firearms and two arrests, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police said they are still searching for a third person. The incident occurred shortly after 2...
Minneapolis approves more than $17M toward affordable housing
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council announced Thursday its plans to invest more than $17 million toward affordable housing throughout the city. A statement released by the city says of the $17.4 million approved by the council, $15.8 million will be a direct investment, while $1.5 million will go toward 10-year federal tax credits to create or preserve 1,445 affordable rentals.
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
11 charged for trespassing in Fridley sewer system
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Eleven individuals were arrested Monday evening in Fridley after police found they had been trespassing inside the city's sewer system. The suspects, ranging in age between 18 and 35, were each charged Tuesday with trespassing on critical public service facilities. According to police reports filed by...
Two juveniles arrested after 'driving recklessly', trying to flee police in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were arrested this week for driving recklessly and attempting to evade authorities in north Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. A post on the office's Facebook page says members of its Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) were on detail...
US Bank stadium may go debt-free next year
MINNEAPOLIS — The home of the Minnesota Vikings could be debt-free as early as 2023, 20 years ahead of schedule if lawmakers opt to make it happen. The most recent state budget forecast predicted the Stadium Reserve Fund will reach $368 million by the end of June, just shy of the $377 million it would take to pay off the public's share of stadium debt.
MPD: Investigating after two cars collide; leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a car crash early Sunday morning. MPD found two cars at the scene of the crash shortly after midnight near the intersection of 42nd and Lyndale avenues north. Police say one of the drivers died...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Hennepin County Board to vote on Hutchinson censure
On Thursday the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote on the censure of Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after allegations that he behaved in a "hostile and retaliatory" manner to people working in the sheriff's office. According to the board, Hennepin County Administrators got a report on April 19, 2022, that...
Stillwater discusses proposal for more paid parking downtown
STILLWATER, Minn. — Free parking in downtown Stillwater is almost always a guaranteed part of a trip to the historic city, but that could change as city leaders consider adding more paid parking kiosks as part of the city's 2022 strategic plan. "I just want a lot of consideration...
Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
Holiday gift ideas from Hub Hobby Center
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Calling itself the largest hobby store in the Midwest, Hub Hobby Center is hoping to a destination for holiday gifts and toys for shoppers around the metro. Todd Andersen from Hub Hobby Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some toy and game trends, including...
Marshalls in Minneapolis closing
MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
'I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him' | Liquor store worker gives her favorite shoes to homeless man
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The smallest moments, can make the biggest difference. Ta Leia was working her shift at Brooklyn Center Liquor when she noticed something outside. "The homeless man digging in the trash can, he put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Ta Leia recalled. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"
Uptown businesses unite to create winter wonderland
MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis wants you to stop by. "There's still a lot of great restaurants here. A lot of coffee shops and small businesses," said Michaella Holden, Chief Experience Officer at Lucent Blue Events & Design. The neighborhood has faced some ups and downs over...
Minneapolis police make arrest in woman's fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they've made an arrest after a woman was fatally shot on Thursday. According to the Minneapolis police department, officers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North. Police said she was suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
MnDot: Crews are monitoring conditions and preparing for upcoming storm
MINNEAPOLIS — With a winter storm moving into the Twin Cities region this week, businesses like Tom Thomson's hardware store are now hoping a potential snow storm brings big business. "I've been here for 18 years, and the shop has been here since 1912," he said. "We sell a...
Old Dayton's holiday figurines on display in Minnetrista home
MINNETRISTA, Minnesota — Many Minnesotans have fond memories of the holiday display on the 8th floor of Dayton's. From the 1960s up until 2016, a new holiday show would showcase intricate puppets brought to life. It was magical... until the store closed and they sold off every last animatronic from the Grinch to Tiny Tim.
