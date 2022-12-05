Read full article on original website
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Overturn Accident Takes Out Pole in Toms River
The accident happened on Massachusetts Avenue, near Rt 70. No serious injuries are being reported. Expect detours for several hours for cleanup and repairs.
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway, state police say
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County left one person dead Saturday morning, according to authorities. The fatal incident was reported at 10:44 a.m. on Garden State Parkway south around mile marker 120.2 in Aberdeen Township, according to a statement from New Jersey State Police.
Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver
BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. “The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver’s side front bumper and front end,” the department said in a statement today. “A piece of the The post Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson fire and rescue teams save impaled man at construction site
Paterson firemen and rescue teams saved a man impaled at a construction site on Saturday. Fire investigators said the injured civilian remained in critical but stable condition Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. The victim, identified only as a 50-year old man, was reported injured...
wrnjradio.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Pedestrian killed in Tonnelle Avenue crash; 6th death on North Bergen roads in 2022
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday afternoon in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street in uptown North Bergen — the sixth in the township this year — authorities said. North Bergen police and members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit have...
Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Yonkers
Police in Westchester County asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Dylan Rosa went missing on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Yonkers Police Department reported. He was last seen in the area of 105 Alta Ave. in Yonkers, police said. Authorities said Dylan is described as being 5-foot-7...
Paterson construction worker rescued after being impaled by reinforcing bar
Firefighters say the worker fell through an opening in the 8th floor at the site on Market Street in Paterson and onto a rebar one story below, which went through his chest and hip.
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Westchester Girl
A Westchester County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.Reina Rolon, age 15, ran away from her grandmother's Rye Brook residence on Friday, Dec. 9 at around 6 p.m., Rye Brook Police said.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call …
Single East Orange Mom Dies After Weekend Hit-Run Crash In Irvington
A single mom from East Orange died four days after being struck with another woman by a hit-and-run vehicle in Irvington, as reported by RLS Media. Shauntice Paynes, 26, and the other victim were found on the ground after having been struck at Springfield and Clinton avenues around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet said citing police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal stabbing in North Rockland reported
STONY POINT – A fatal stabbing incident has been reported in the Town of Stony Point early Sunday. Town Police would only say they are investigating an incident; however, police radio transmissions at 2:38 a.m. reported a fatal stabbing at an address on Willow Grove Road. It was not...
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
Feds: Truck driver on NJ Turnpike had 95 Kilos of cocaine, fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, New York, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of possession with...
GOTCHA! Paramus Detectives Probing Home Burglary Nab Bergenfield Man With Priors
Paramus detectives identified, tracked down and on Friday arrested a Bergenfield man who they said kicked in a homeowner's door during a failed burglary attempt two months ago. Mauricio Angulo, 43, emerged from a Clifton Avenue apartment in Bergenfield and was immediately seized by Detective Lt. Glen Pagano and Detectives...
GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police
A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said. The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained. The purported officer told her that her daughter...
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2, shuts down N.J. highway for 3 hours, police say
A crash involving a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way down a New Jersey highway seriously injured two people and closed the road down for three hours, State Police spokesman trooper Charles Marchan said. The vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 24 in Madison at...
NJ.com
