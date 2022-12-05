ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Shore News Network

Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver

BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. “The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver’s side front bumper and front end,” the department said in a statement today. “A piece of the The post Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson fire and rescue teams save impaled man at construction site

Paterson firemen and rescue teams saved a man impaled at a construction site on Saturday. Fire investigators said the injured civilian remained in critical but stable condition Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. The victim, identified only as a 50-year old man, was reported injured...
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Yonkers

Police in Westchester County asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Dylan Rosa went missing on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Yonkers Police Department reported. He was last seen in the area of 105 Alta Ave. in Yonkers, police said. Authorities said Dylan is described as being 5-foot-7...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Westchester Girl

A Westchester County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.Reina Rolon, age 15, ran away from her grandmother's Rye Brook residence on Friday, Dec. 9 at around 6 p.m., Rye Brook Police said.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call …
RYE BROOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal stabbing in North Rockland reported

STONY POINT – A fatal stabbing incident has been reported in the Town of Stony Point early Sunday. Town Police would only say they are investigating an incident; however, police radio transmissions at 2:38 a.m. reported a fatal stabbing at an address on Willow Grove Road. It was not...
STONY POINT, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
