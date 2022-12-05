Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
KWCH.com
Foggy again
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another foggy start for south central Kansas as a dense fog advisory remains in place until 11 am. Expect reduced visibility and even some glaze possible. Take your time this morning and if you have plans to head out on the road give yourself some extra time. Temperatures look to stay a little cooler today thanks to this persistent morning cloud cover/fog. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s through central Kansas. Out west the south wind will be in their favor, bringing temps into the 50′s and even a few low 60′s. Expect the south wind to continue to ramp up into Monday statewide.
KWCH.com
Cool Sunday ahead of next storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool Sunday ahead of our next system that will bring rain and snow to Kansas for the start of the week. Areas of fog will be possible tonight and Sunday morning across south central and eastern Kansas. Visibility...
KWCH.com
Drizzle and showers Monday, heavier rain Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain Monday with some snow possible over northwest Kansas on Tuesday. Skies will turn cloudy for most of the state tonight ahead of the approaching storm system. Areas of fog will develop over much of central and eastern Kansas overnight and into Monday morning with visibility below one-half mile at times.
KWCH.com
Waking up to some fog (again) this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another gray start for the eastern half of the state. Portions of north central Kansas remain under a dense fog advisory through 10 am. Expect reduced visibility and a light glaze of ice is not out of the question. Skies will clear through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s are expected for your Saturday. While wind remains light today, expect a bit of a breeze to begin to build west and north central by Sunday then down right windy conditions enter the forecast by Monday state wide.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
KWCH.com
1 critically injured in early-morning crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured in a crash in the 2300 block of N. Market early Friday morning. The crash happened at around midnight and shut down the area. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or information about the victim. Copyright...
KWCH.com
Skillful elementary students at Trinity Academy creatively honor community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifth-grade students at Wichita’s Trinity Academy honored their community with a holiday-themed project that took gingerbread house construction to another level. Using gingerbread, wafers, graham crackers, frosting, chocolate and an assortment of candy, the students recreated some of Wichita’s most iconic landmarks. The structures built...
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
KWCH.com
McPherson girls handle Andover
School leaders closed the elementary school on Thursday and Friday due to illness and absences among students and staff. The Hutchinson Community College football team is primed for a second national title game in three seasons. Salvation Army volunteer playing to a different tune. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:20...
KWCH.com
Man critically injured in W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man suffered critical injuries in a Friday night house fire in west Wichita. A Wichita Fire Department (WFD) official at the scene confirmed that man was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as “life-threatening” after the fire, reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane. This is southwest of 13th Street North and Ridge Road.
KWCH.com
Man dies in W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts. WFD said the fire is still...
KWCH.com
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
KWCH.com
Inmate dies at Winfield Correctional Facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Correctional Facility inmate Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Friday. Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19. Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.
KWCH.com
Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country is seeing higher-than-usual levels of seasonal, upper respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold. A national report this week says a “tripledemic,” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is straining hospitals across the U.S. as much as the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is creating another supply issue, this time with children’s fever-reducing medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen.
KWCH.com
Custodians deep clean Colvin Elementary School after 2-day closure due to illness
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several schools across the state continue to deal with illness. Wichita’s Colvin Elementary School remained closed for a second straight day because of staffing challenges due to illness. With no kids in class, custodians were busy Friday doing a thorough cleaning of the school. From...
