WKBW-TV
AM Buffalo gets a tour of WNY Heroes' new facility
AM Buffalo was live today at WNY Heroes Inc.'s new facility. Tonight is the grand opening of this wonderful new hub for veterans but this morning we are giving you a first look inside. The new facility is not just a place to get all the formal services veterans need. It is a place to come together to just be together. To talk. To support each other.
WKBW-TV
Staying cloudy into Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The disturbance that brought the rain and wet snow to Western NY on Sunday exits to the east tonight leaving us with a few snow flurries. Watch out for slick spots on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
WKBW-TV
National Grid provides tips to saving cash with holiday lights
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the holiday season in full swing, National Grid says light enthusiasts should remember three key things when it comes to saving money. Swap out your incandescent bulbs for LEDs. Although they are more expensive at first, LEDs last longer. Invest in a timer for your lights, that way they turn off automatically, and always buy lights that are energy star certified.
WKBW-TV
A Wintry Mix of Rain and Snow will pay a visit to WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance will push through WNY late tonight and tomorrow spreading a wintry mix of rain and snow across the region through tomorrow night. Any steady precipitation will becoming spotty into the afternoon tomorrow. Any snow accumulations will be found across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo with 1"-3" totals. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
WKBW-TV
A "50/50" Weekend Ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stubborn overcast will gradually thin tonight allowing temperatures to take a tumble. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo. FRIDAY. EVENING:...
WKBW-TV
Seasonable weekend ahead with some sun, snow and rain
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return late Saturday night and continue on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo. Expect some light showers rain/snow for the game on Sunday with wind chills near freezing. It'll be a few degrees below average into next week with the potential for snow next weekend.
