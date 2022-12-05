ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Toy gun causes scare at school

Police say the attack appears to be targeted at this time. A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. Thousands of CT residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have records cleared. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane

The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Farmington man’s family files a lawsuit against Live Nation

FARMINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A man from Farmington was killed by a drunk driver coming from a Live Nation “Beers on Me” event. The victim Luke Roux died on June 25, 2022 driving at the intersection of Colt Highway and Birdseye Road in Farmington. He was struck by...
FARMINGTON, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in North Haven, CT

North Haven is a beautiful town in New Haven County, Connecticut, with a rich history and plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Located on the Connecticut River, North Haven has several parks and recreation areas perfect for spending time outdoors. The town is also home to several museums, including...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT board warns financial analysis firm of West Haven difficulties

WEST HAVEN — State oversight officials offered words of advice to an accounting firm tasked with conducting an organizational financial analysis of West Haven: set clear deadlines and get documentation. Consultants with Connecticut-based accounting firm Whittlesey introduced themselves and described the scope of their work to members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Curb energy, cyberattacks, Americans get 2nd jobs

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain is expected for the Tuesday evening commute and will become steadier through the night. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said while temperatures will be mild on Tuesday, rain arrives in the afternoon. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Tuesday...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT

(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Milford homicide suspect in custody

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the rain clears out later Wednesday. Then we'll...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy