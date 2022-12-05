Read full article on original website
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 9, 2022
Good Friday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 3780 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 9, 2022)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read Arlington articles of the week, below....
Bunnyman Brewing’s Lorton move approved, set to open next year at site of the local legend
Bunnyman Brewing is hopping on over to Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center next year. The Fairfax-based brewery got an official go-ahead from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to take over a nearly 4,700-square-foot space at the county-owned Workhouse Arts Campus in Lorton. This will be...
Morning Notes
Lego Discovery Center Breaks Ground — “It was an honor today to participate in the LEGO Discovery Center groundbreaking at Springfield Town Center This ultimate Lego playground will be the first in the Greater Washington area and is a fun and exciting addition to our community!” [Jeff McKay/Facebook]
Live Fairfax: Christmas lights!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Do you love Christmas lights?. If so, this insider video is for you. I surveyed Facebook groups for the must-see Christmas lights and...
Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums
The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
McLean Little League offers to fund turf conversion for baseball diamond
Grass may soon be passé at Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League (MLL) has offered to fund a conversion of the park’s baseball diamond from grass to synthetic turf, the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) announced Wednesday (Dec. 7). Located off of Kirby Road in eastern...
FCPD motor officer thrown from bike, seriously injured in collision near GMU
The Fairfax County Police Department’s motor squad encountered an emergency of its own while responding to an incident early this afternoon. A motorcycle officer was seriously injured in a collision with a Jeep on Braddock Road that police believe was attempting to get out of the squad’s way, FCPD Public Affairs Bureau Commander Lt. Dan Spital said at a media briefing.
Fairfax County board agrees to pay back developers who expand sewer pipes
If developers are willing to invest in boosting sewage infrastructure with their new projects, Fairfax County is willing to foot part of the bill. The Board of Supervisors adopted a new policy (page 621) on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that would allow the county to reimburse developers for the cost of building enlarged sewage facilities to help grapple with wastewater. This change also means a slight sewer bill increase for local residents.
