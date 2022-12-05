Boise City Council to discuss capping late rent fees

The Boise City Council on Tuesday afternoon will discuss a proposal to cap late rent payment fees, the latest in Boise’s moves to help renters.

The city previously passed an ordinance capping rental application fees, which the Idaho House of Representatives attempted to block earlier this year.

“Residential renters in the City of Boise are currently facing increasing rental prices and a tight rental market,” Council Member Lisa Sánchez wrote in a Dec. 1 memo to the council and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “The intent of this proposal is to protect renters of residential properties from being charged a late fee that is unreasonably high and not tied to any expense.”

Sánchez said she had personally experienced the issue last year while she was campaigning. She transposed part of her landlord’s address and ended up with a $90 late fee. Sánchez said she was able to work it out with her landlord and prove the rent check was send on time.

“It gave me a little bit of a taste,” Sánchez said. “We all know that the rents have been on the rise for tenants for a long time, so having late fees accumulate can provide a hardship for folks.”

It’s important to put protections in place, Sánchez said.

“What we’re recognizing is there’s not enough protections for tenants. The law doesn’t take into consideration the tight housing market, the fact that Idaho is known for its low wages and we don’t have enough housing for folks,” Sánchez said. “All of those things create a perfect storm that makes life particularly difficult for renters.”

She encouraged anyone who has had late fee issues or any rental issues to reach out.

“I feel sometimes that renters make an easy target for exploitation,” Sánchez said. “We have to continue to work on behalf of folks though.”

The Southwest Idaho Chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers President did not return a request for comment.

Late fees are not regulated under Idaho or Boise code, the memo said. However, the memo noted an attorney general’s office opinion that said it is its belief the city can regulate in this area.

Sánchez in the memo said her proposed ordinance change would add a new section, defining what a renter and late fee is, outlining what is a reasonable expense and categorizing offenses as infractions with penalties of $150-$250.

In the memo, Sánchez wrote that council discussion items will determine whether this is a protection the city should offer, what amount or percentage the late fee should be capped at, and the timing of the fee being charged, among other considerations.

Sánchez wrote that Washington, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado regulate late rent payment fees.

For example, in Utah, landlords cannot charge a late fee that exceeds 10% of the rent or $75, whichever is greater.

So what is the extent of the problem in Boise?

Late fees are an issue, Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said, but the biggest challenge is the cost of rent.

“There’s no limit to the amount of late fees that landlords can charge. We’ve definitely seen exorbitant amounts,” Rabe said. “Late fees are the tip of the iceberg in the types of fees that we see.”

Rabe said rent has gone down around 3% recently but went up 40% over the last two years.

“Rent costs by and large are the biggest challenge for renters here,” Rabe said. “All types of fees on top of that create additional challenges. The cost of groceries — and now gas is going down as well — but that’s also been a challenge for tight budgets.”