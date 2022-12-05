ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting Antisemitism through the Arts: Yi Love HANUKKAHFEST ‘22

Boynton Beach, FL – YI Love Jewish (Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc) will celebrate Hanukkah by presenting live events in South Florida with a ‘miraculous’ gathering of Jewish celebrities. Almost everyone knows the ancient miracle of Hanukkah: a drop of oil that should have lasted only one day but...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

