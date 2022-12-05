David Volkman, 93, died while on hospice care, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. A Washington County man is the latest inmate death reported at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say that 93-year-old David Volkman died in the infirmary while in hospice care on Dec. 7. He was serving a sentence of 150 months stemming from a 2013 first-degree rape and sexual abuse case. Volkman entered custody in 2014. Next of kin has been notified, the corrections department said. As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police has been notified and is investigating. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO