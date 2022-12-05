Read full article on original website
Man accused in attempted NW Portland home invasion arrested and released for assault days earlier
An 18-year-old man accused of smashing the glass pane to the front door of an Alphabet District home and then reaching through the broken window to try to unlock it had been released from jail three days earlier after allegedly clocking a woman from behind. Joseph Ibrahim is now being...
Vancouver man arrested for DUI after pickup hits sheriff’s office patrol car
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Vancouver man for DUI after he ran into one of their patrol cars blocking a crash scene early Sunday morning. CCSO said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to assist Washington State Patrol with...
Vancouver man charged with vehicular homicide after DUI crash
A Vancouver man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he attempted to flee a traffic stop, causing a crash, and killing another driver.
'He should be with us here today' | Family releases body camera and dashcam video of deadly police shooting in Milwaukie
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The family of Derrick Clark and their attorney released the body camera and dashcam footage of the fatal police shooting and killing of the 24-year-old Tigard man in June following a car chase near Milwaukie. The release comes just two weeks after a grand jury cleared two law enforcement officers of wrongdoing.
Hillsboro Man Sentenced to Three Years on Assault and Intimidation
A Hillsboro man will spend at least the next three years behind bars. in March of this year, 31-year-old Levi Krebs resisted sheriffs deputies who respsonded to a 9-1-1 call indicating Krebs was threatening two people in a parked car. He was sentenced to a year in prison on a...
Baby dies of gunshot wounds in Clark County murder-suicide
A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
Undercover police bought psilocybin from Portland Shroom House before arrests, court documents show
Court documents released after the first appearances of two defendants arrested at Portland’s Shroom House say undercover officers purchased mushrooms at the store that tested positive for psilocybin. Psychedelic mushrooms won’t be legal in Oregon until 2023 and then only under licensed therapeutic settings. The alleged owner and...
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
NW Portland home attacked; teen arrested on porch
As a family ate dinner inside their Northwest Portland home, someone used an iron fencepost from their front yard to try and break in.
Shoplifting arrests nab 6 in Beaverton; 2 from out of state
A targeted shoplifting operation on Friday ended with the arrests of 6 people, two of whom are from out-of-state, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Family of Tigard man killed by police releases body camera footage
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The family of a man killed by police has released footage from the June shooting following a grand jury decision to clear the two officers involved of any wrongdoing. According to police, around 12:50 a.m. June 18 in Milwaukie, an Oregon State Police Trooper and...
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their Portland-area home. KPTV reports the incident happened Thursday night at the family’s home in a northwest Portland neighborhood. The family, who would like to remain anonymous for their...
Driver, 83, crashes into Goble Creek, rescued 10 hours later
An 83-year-old driver survived a night sleeping on the trunk of his car after he slid off the road and into Goble Creek in Cowlitz County Friday night.
Washington County man dies in custody at Umatilla prison
David Volkman, 93, died while on hospice care, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. A Washington County man is the latest inmate death reported at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say that 93-year-old David Volkman died in the infirmary while in hospice care on Dec. 7. He was serving a sentence of 150 months stemming from a 2013 first-degree rape and sexual abuse case. Volkman entered custody in 2014. Next of kin has been notified, the corrections department said. As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police has been notified and is investigating. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Police investigating two dead found inside Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Portland Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street on the report of two people shot inside. When officers arrived, they found one male and one female both deceased. Police say that based on their preliminary investigation no suspects are currently being sought.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found a person in a parking lot who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A gun was found nearby.
Body found in park second death in SE Portland
Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Suspect arrested in connection to Parkrose Neighborhood murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) – A suspect is facing murder charges in connection to a Parkrose Neighborhood murder in late November. PPB says Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. Moore is a suspect in the death of...
