Hillsboro, OR

The Oregonian

Baby dies of gunshot wounds in Clark County murder-suicide

A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Family of Tigard man killed by police releases body camera footage

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The family of a man killed by police has released footage from the June shooting following a grand jury decision to clear the two officers involved of any wrongdoing. According to police, around 12:50 a.m. June 18 in Milwaukie, an Oregon State Police Trooper and...
TIGARD, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County man dies in custody at Umatilla prison

David Volkman, 93, died while on hospice care, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. A Washington County man is the latest inmate death reported at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials say that 93-year-old David Volkman died in the infirmary while in hospice care on Dec. 7. He was serving a sentence of 150 months stemming from a 2013 first-degree rape and sexual abuse case. Volkman entered custody in 2014. Next of kin has been notified, the corrections department said. As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police has been notified and is investigating. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police: 1 taken to hospital after exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found a person in a parking lot who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A gun was found nearby.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Body found in park second death in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged

The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

Suspect arrested in connection to Parkrose Neighborhood murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) – A suspect is facing murder charges in connection to a Parkrose Neighborhood murder in late November. PPB says Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. Moore is a suspect in the death of...
PORTLAND, OR

