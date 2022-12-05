Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Off-Duty Officer Killed in Fiery Crash in Boynton Beach
An off-duty officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department was killed Saturday morning in a fiery single-car crash. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Officer Dennis Castro, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the crash around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard in the city. “Today is my toughest day...
NBC Miami
1 Person Killed in Fiery Car Crash in Southwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating a fiery car crash Sunday morning in southwest Miami that left one person dead. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue. Officers responded and found two cars involved with one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized, 2 Treated for Injuries After Boat Explosion in Northeast Miami-Dade
A boat explosion Sunday morning in northeast Miami-Dade left four people injured with two of those victims taken to the hospital. The explosion took place at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th Street in the city of North Bay Village. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two of the...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: 40 Years After Homestead Girl Vanished, FBI and Police Seek Answers
Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:. Exactly 40 years after a 9-year-old girl vanished without a trace in Homestead, authorities are hoping a new reward will help get them closer to solving the case. Maribel Oquendo-Carrero was last seen on Dec....
NBC Miami
‘It's Not Fair': Family Wants Answers After Grandmother Killed in Miami Gardens Crash
Family members are demanding answers after a woman who was in a medical transport van was killed in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens this week. Sharon Small, 58, was killed in the crash that happened around 5 a.m. Monday. Small was in medical transport van that crashed in the...
NBC Miami
Reported Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Miramar
A reportedly fatal early morning car crash in Miramar caused a major roadway in the city to be shut down. Police were at the scene in the 8700 block of Pembroke Road, where at least one car was involved. The roadway was closed between 86th Avenue and Douglas Road as...
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested and charged a man with the deadly shooting Monday outside of the city's Executive Airport. Alexander Perez, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road...
NBC Miami
Police Charge Two More Teens in Parking Garage Shooting at Dadeland Mall
Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
NBC Miami
4 People Rescued, Hospitalized After Car Goes Into Southwest Miami-Dade Canal
Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after the car they were in crashed into a southwest Miami-Dade canal. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue district chief Ralph Baena said police and dive teams were called to the scene near the Black Point Marina, located in the 24700 block of Southwest 87th Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m.
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
NBC Miami
74th Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade Takes Over Streets of Coral Gables Sunday
Families will celebrate a South Florida tradition Sunday with the 74th annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade taking over the streets of Coral Gables. The event starts at 5 p.m. and heads south from Alhambra Circle and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, turning onto Miracle Mile and finishing just after Coral Gables City Hall.
NBC Miami
Student Charged After Bringing Gun to Middle School in Fort Lauderdale
A 14-year-old student was taken into custody and charged after bringing a gun to a middle school in Fort Lauderdale Friday. The incident happened at William Dandy Middle School off Northwest 26th Street, which was placed on a code red. Footage showed a massive police presence at the school. Fort...
NBC Miami
Broward School Board Member Defends Statement Welcoming Support From Proud Boys
A Broward school board member took to social media Thursday to defend a comment she made welcoming support from all groups, including the far-right organization Proud Boys. Brenda Fam spoke about sex trafficking last weekend at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, which the Sun Sentinel reported featured anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by some participants, as well as an appearance by uniformed members of the Proud Boys.
NBC Miami
About 97,000 Checks Mailed in Miami-Dade Citrus Canker Settlement: Attorney
Matthew Wilson still vividly remembers the fruit of the citrus trees that used to sit in the backyard of his childhood home. "You remember the key lime pies," he said. "Fresh orange juice squeezed in the morning, grapefruits when we wanted them, just had to get them off the tree."
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Teacher Fired After Video Shows Praying Muslim Students Interrupted
A South Florida teacher is out of a job after a video posted on social media appeared to show her interrupting Muslim students as they were praying. The alleged incident happened at Franklin Academy, a public charter school in Pembroke Pines. The viral video was posted on TikTok on Wednesday...
NBC Miami
Group Protests ‘Cuban Privilege' Author's Appearance in South Florida
Inside FIU's Wertheim Performing Arts Center Friday night, Boston University professor Susan Eckstein explained why she wrote the book titled 'Cuban Privilege.'. "I thought I was doing a book to try to understand the evolution of Cuban immigration policy," she said. Outside the performing arts center were Cuban American demonstrators....
Comments / 0