Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO