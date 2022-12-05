ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

NBC Miami

Off-Duty Officer Killed in Fiery Crash in Boynton Beach

An off-duty officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department was killed Saturday morning in a fiery single-car crash. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Officer Dennis Castro, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the crash around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard in the city. “Today is my toughest day...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

1 Person Killed in Fiery Car Crash in Southwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating a fiery car crash Sunday morning in southwest Miami that left one person dead. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue. Officers responded and found two cars involved with one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Reported Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Miramar

A reportedly fatal early morning car crash in Miramar caused a major roadway in the city to be shut down. Police were at the scene in the 8700 block of Pembroke Road, where at least one car was involved. The roadway was closed between 86th Avenue and Douglas Road as...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Police Charge Two More Teens in Parking Garage Shooting at Dadeland Mall

Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Broward School Board Member Defends Statement Welcoming Support From Proud Boys

A Broward school board member took to social media Thursday to defend a comment she made welcoming support from all groups, including the far-right organization Proud Boys. Brenda Fam spoke about sex trafficking last weekend at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, which the Sun Sentinel reported featured anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by some participants, as well as an appearance by uniformed members of the Proud Boys.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Group Protests ‘Cuban Privilege' Author's Appearance in South Florida

Inside FIU's Wertheim Performing Arts Center Friday night, Boston University professor Susan Eckstein explained why she wrote the book titled 'Cuban Privilege.'. "I thought I was doing a book to try to understand the evolution of Cuban immigration policy," she said. Outside the performing arts center were Cuban American demonstrators....
MIAMI, FL

