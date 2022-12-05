Empty Stocking needs help

As time winds down to help fill the Empty Stocking Fund, will you help the needy in Odessa have a merry Christmas?

The 28th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends in 14 days with a $100,000 goal to meet the needs in our community.

The Fund helps families like that of the Martinez family, not their real name. This young family has two parents struggling with medical bills after their baby was born with serious health conditions.

Funds donated to the Empty Stocking stay in Ector County and help needy families like the Martinezes.

The Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army, will continue through Dec. 17.

Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree for needy seniors and children.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2.1 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/yud3kc3t

EMPTY STOCKING

Brian and Diana Dille $100

Joyce Leffingwell $100

Gary and Linda Martin $100

Ludie and Even Warner $500

Today’s total: $800

Previous total: $10,858

Grand total: $11,658

Goal: $100,000

