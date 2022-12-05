ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Try out Warby Parker eyeglasses at their new NJ store

Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
MARLTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ

- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
fox5ny.com

What are the chances of a White Christmas in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY - Welcome to December!. After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We still need to wait before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the chances of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Winter Weather Advisory: NJ’s first real snow event of the season

So far, we have called Sunday's impending storm system "snow big deal". And that description still applies, for the vast majority of New Jersey. But to the north, the forecast has trended snowier. (In addition to earlier and heavier.) So it's time to ring some alarm bells for tricky travel for approximately the northern third of the state.
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
