HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (KT) - Maddy Del Rio admits to being scared before entering her freshman year of college. She was so frightened it sent her to her knees. “I prayed going into school because I was terrified,” she said. “I heard the statistics, especially for Christians going into college, that 70 to 80 percent lose their faith. I thought, ‘I’m going to have no community. I’m not going to see any Christians.’ I prayed all summer leading up to that, ‘Lord, would you send me to a school where they have a good Christian community?’ I know that’s why I’m here.”

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO