Two Rivers, WI

wearegreenbay.com

TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Porlier Pier in Green Bay being removed, city working on replacement options

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Porlier Pier in Green Bay has been closed for several months. Now, the city is saying it’s time for it to go. “It’s kind of sad because I don’t go on the pier that much anymore, but then I walk by, I’ve always seen like families, and kids, whenever [ I ] go out to the pier,” Green Bay resident Debbie August said.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY

Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. Exterminators killed about 30 venomous yellow sac spiders at Wilson Middle School. Classes resume Monday. Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oshkosh tourism unveils new branding that encourages exploration

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Wagner Market in downtown Oshkosh is a modern take on an old-school grocery store. The Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau recently launched a new brand: “Discover Oshkosh”. It’s designed to expand the perception of the city beyond a summer destination for events. Events are...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights

Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/9/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Oshkosh Police are investigating what may have been an attempted child abduction around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street. At 12:22 officers learned a child was in a vehicle while a parent was in a store. The child claimed a white man, possibly 80 years old, approached the vehicle and asked the child if the child wanted candy. The man also told the child he had a puppy. There was no physical contact and the man left in an older gray minivan style vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
MISHICOT, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Where is the Line? Defining Northern Door

It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NEENAH, WI

