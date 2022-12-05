Oshkosh Police are investigating what may have been an attempted child abduction around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street. At 12:22 officers learned a child was in a vehicle while a parent was in a store. The child claimed a white man, possibly 80 years old, approached the vehicle and asked the child if the child wanted candy. The man also told the child he had a puppy. There was no physical contact and the man left in an older gray minivan style vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO