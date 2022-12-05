McClain FFA took 26 students shopping for kids in the community on Dec. 4. There were an overflowing amount of students who wanted to participate in the community service activity. The members went shopping in Chillicothe searching for possible gifts for children in need in the local community. The McClain FFA sponsored a variety of presents for 12 teenagers, both boys and girls. McClain annually partners with the Greenfield Area Christian Center to go shopping and donate for any kid in need.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO