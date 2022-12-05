Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'It is like childhood Alzheimer's': Council Bluffs teacher raising money for research into Sanfillipo Syndrome
OMAHA, Neb. — A Council Bluffs teacher is asking for help raising money for research as her 3-year-old niece in Wisconsin faces a rare and fatal diagnosis. It's called Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B and there is no cure. Her family says it's comparable to childhood Alzheimer's. Olivia Stoop's aunt,...
KETV.com
Attorney General will prosecute 'unlicensed midwife' for home birth after baby dies
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Dakota woman is charged after an Omaha infant's death during a home birth. KETV NewsWatch 7 first reported this story in March, when Douglas County deputies were called to a west Omaha home for a newborn that wasn't breathing. Now, the Nebraska Attorney General...
KETV.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes fuel spill on I-80
All lanes have reopened after a crash caused a fuel spill on Interstate 80 Eastbound. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Douglas County officials say no one was hurt. The NDOT said the two right lanes were blocked on I-80 EB between exit 449 (72nd Street) and exit 450 (60th Street). The entrance ramps to I-80 from 72nd Street were also closed.
KETV.com
Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases newly revised gender policy for schools
OMAHA, Neb. — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha is out with a revised gender policy for schools under their jurisdiction and authority. It is a significantly pared-down version from the original policy initially released and presented back in summer. Unlike the old plan that was revealed in August, the revised gender policy leaves out school employees and volunteers. It also says students will not be denied admission based solely on "their experiences with gender dysphoria."
KETV.com
'Wish I had the answer': Douglas County attorney confronts youth violence
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Four teenagers opened the hood of their car near 38th and Hamilton streets. So 62-year-old Daniel Price left his house to help them with what looked like a battery issue. According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, that's when the teens turned on Price. A...
KETV.com
'Willing to go out and push': 100 mile run pushes limits, raises funds for community
HONEY CREEK, Iowa — Using the sights and sounds of nature, one local organization has raised $80,000 for the community and they're doing it just by running. Through the foggy hills in Iowa is the racetrack for hundreds of runners. "You want to see if you can do it....
KETV.com
Crash brings down power lines in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash brought down power lines in Bellevue early Friday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 found crews at Lincoln and Galvin roads around 3 a.m. They blocked off one lane of traffic while they worked. One person also went to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after crash Friday in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. near 10th and Pierce streets. One person was transported in critical condition to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, authorities said.
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office find missing man dead in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the missing man they've been looking for was found dead in Cass County. Authorities initially reported Mark Clardy missing Thursday. He was last seen at home near 192nd and F streets Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 11:30 a.m. DCSO said...
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
KETV.com
Sarpy/Cass County Health reports 2022-23 season's first flu-related death
PAPILLION, Neb. — The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department reported its first flu-related death of the counties' season on Friday. Health officials said the male Cass County resident is over the age of 65. The department's director is reasserting the recommendation that anyone six months and older get their flu...
KETV.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
KETV.com
Shortage of antibiotics leading to host of problems for patients, pharmacies
OMAHA, Neb. — COVID-19, influenza and RSV are putting a strain on pharmacies and hospitals. The viruses have lead to a shortage of amoxicillin and oseltamivir — the drug used in Tamiflu to treat and prevent influenza. David Kohll with Kohll's Pharmacy explained to KETV that this year's...
KETV.com
Papillion man dies in single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a rollover accident near Highway 77 and Agnew Road around 5:21 a.m. An investigation showed that a black 2002 Dodge...
KETV.com
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
KETV.com
Henry Doorly Zoo staff member accidentally stung by freshwater stingray Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A Henry Doorly Zoo staff member was accidentally stung in the ankle by a freshwater stingray Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha zoo. The staff member was working in the Lied Jungle and was servicing the habitat, according to the zoo. The zoo said...
KETV.com
'Get familiar with Fontenelle Forest': Nature preserve bringing in the holiday season using the great outdoors
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue's urban nature center is opening their doors this month with a Christmas twist. "We're open a little later in the evening so people can come when it's dark and look at all the beautiful Christmas trees that we have out. We also have some of the boardwalks lit up with Christmas lights," said Denise Lewis, executive director of programs with Fontenelle Forest.
KETV.com
Omaha Ukrainian community raises money for Christmas gifts for kids
OMAHA, Neb. — As the Christmas holiday approaches, families in Ukraine battle to stay safe and warm as Russian attacks continue hammering their infrastructure. The Omaha community is still showing its support after nearly a year of war, which has left the country in tatters and families fearing for their lives.
KETV.com
Dams contain Keystone oil spill in Kansas, according to EPA
The Keystone XL pipeline continues to be shut down as the around-the-clock effort to clean up the mess continues. On Wednesday, Canada-based TC Energy reported its 36-inch pipe ruptured spilling an estimated 14,000 barrels onto pasture land in Mill Creek just north of Washington, Kansas. That is about 588,000 gallons...
KETV.com
What happens when...budgeting for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend nearly $1 trillion for the holidays in 2022. Amid inflation and stagnant wage growth, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and take on to crippling debt during the holidays. To protect yourself during the spending season, First National Bank...
