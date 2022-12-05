BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue's urban nature center is opening their doors this month with a Christmas twist. "We're open a little later in the evening so people can come when it's dark and look at all the beautiful Christmas trees that we have out. We also have some of the boardwalks lit up with Christmas lights," said Denise Lewis, executive director of programs with Fontenelle Forest.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO