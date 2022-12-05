ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes fuel spill on I-80

All lanes have reopened after a crash caused a fuel spill on Interstate 80 Eastbound. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Douglas County officials say no one was hurt. The NDOT said the two right lanes were blocked on I-80 EB between exit 449 (72nd Street) and exit 450 (60th Street). The entrance ramps to I-80 from 72nd Street were also closed.
KETV.com

Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases newly revised gender policy for schools

OMAHA, Neb. — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha is out with a revised gender policy for schools under their jurisdiction and authority. It is a significantly pared-down version from the original policy initially released and presented back in summer. Unlike the old plan that was revealed in August, the revised gender policy leaves out school employees and volunteers. It also says students will not be denied admission based solely on "their experiences with gender dysphoria."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash brings down power lines in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash brought down power lines in Bellevue early Friday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 found crews at Lincoln and Galvin roads around 3 a.m. They blocked off one lane of traffic while they worked. One person also went to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash Friday in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. near 10th and Pierce streets. One person was transported in critical condition to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, authorities said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
KETV.com

Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Get familiar with Fontenelle Forest': Nature preserve bringing in the holiday season using the great outdoors

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue's urban nature center is opening their doors this month with a Christmas twist. "We're open a little later in the evening so people can come when it's dark and look at all the beautiful Christmas trees that we have out. We also have some of the boardwalks lit up with Christmas lights," said Denise Lewis, executive director of programs with Fontenelle Forest.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Ukrainian community raises money for Christmas gifts for kids

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Christmas holiday approaches, families in Ukraine battle to stay safe and warm as Russian attacks continue hammering their infrastructure. The Omaha community is still showing its support after nearly a year of war, which has left the country in tatters and families fearing for their lives.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Dams contain Keystone oil spill in Kansas, according to EPA

The Keystone XL pipeline continues to be shut down as the around-the-clock effort to clean up the mess continues. On Wednesday, Canada-based TC Energy reported its 36-inch pipe ruptured spilling an estimated 14,000 barrels onto pasture land in Mill Creek just north of Washington, Kansas. That is about 588,000 gallons...
WASHINGTON, KS
KETV.com

What happens when...budgeting for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend nearly $1 trillion for the holidays in 2022. Amid inflation and stagnant wage growth, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and take on to crippling debt during the holidays. To protect yourself during the spending season, First National Bank...
OMAHA, NE

