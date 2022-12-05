Read full article on original website
margie mccormick
6d ago
Ugh! They probably just named their club after Satan to stir controversy and to be able to sue over pushback by various school districts. They sound like crazy ACLU adherents!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Chesapeake Public Schools teacher fired after 'inappropriate communications' with student
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An employee with Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) was fired Friday for alleged inappropriate communications with a student, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. After being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21, pending a Child Protective Services and Human Resources investigation, Tyler Ashnault was terminated on...
Fights prompt law enforcement response at Warhill High; no weapons found
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement responded after fights broke out around noon Friday at Warhill High School in Williamsburg. No weapons were found and the school was placed under a “stay put” order, per a message shared to parents. There was also an unrelated “disruption” in...
P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle arrested, accused of having handgun on school property
A P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle School in York was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he had a firearm on school property.
‘After School Satan Club’ arrival in Chesapeake canceled – for now
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The arrival of a controversial religious club at a Chesapeake primary school is canceled — for now. The person who requested the use of school property for the club’s meetings has rescinded their request. “As such, the application no longer meets the requirements...
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - Students at Columbia High School in Tyrrell County had been rehearsing for Wednesday night’s performance of Sweeney Todd, but administrators postponed the play over concerns with its content. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is about a London barber who kills his customers...
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
Tabb Middle School P.E. teacher charged after police find gun in car
On Wednesday, YPSO received a report of a handgun on the front seat of an unlocked and unoccupied vehicle parked at Tabb Middle School.
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Spirit Toilet stolen from Princess Anne High School, students ask 'Grinch' to return it
The toilets are used to raise money. For $10, class leaders will deliver it to someone's yard, and for $30, they'll remove it or take it to someone else's yard.
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, …. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox...
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff’s …. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff's office toy drive. Kiahnna Patterson and Steve Fundaro report on WAVY News...
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity receives funding to repair homes of seniors
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to repair homes of low-income seniors in Pasquotank County. Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity began the home repair program last summer to provide small repairs to low-income senior homeowners....
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
Comments / 13