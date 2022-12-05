Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Highway Patrol: Cyclist killed in Craven County collision
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cyclist was hit and killed at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday night. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after someone reported that a cyclist had been hit. Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an SUV.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s...
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
WITN
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court Monday
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler is set to appear in court Monday after several delayed trials. Earl Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in...
WITN
Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were...
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
WITN
Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why. They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come...
WITN
Jones County mourns the passing of Emergency Services Director
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County is mourning the sudden loss of its emergency services director. The Jones County Emergency Services Facebook page says director Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away Friday. He was 64. The post goes on to say, “We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great...
WITN
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season. This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after possible human remains were found in the woods. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday just before noon, officers were called to the woods near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive. Officers say...
WITN
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
WITN
Riley’s Army raises thousands of dollars for families at Christmas event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several families came out to a city in the east for fun, fireworks, food, and Santa. Riley’s 4x4 Invasion transformed Greenville Commons into a Christmas wonderland, and it allowed Riley’s Army families to mingle with each for the first time in their non-profit history. The...
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
WITN
One person dead in early morning house fire
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire just outside LaGrange city limits. Lenoir County emergency officials responded to the call at 3065 Brakefield Dr around 6 a.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters found one...
WITN
WITN hosts American Red Cross holiday blood drive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is giving donors the opportunity to give back as we approach the holidays. The blood drive will be held at the WITN studio on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville on Dec. 21 from 9a.m. to 2p.m. A free long sleeve t-shirt will be included with each donation.
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Izzy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Izzy, though she isn’t so much of a baby!. This 6-year-old husky mix is a snuggle bug with a natural instinct to nurture. She’s a long-term Humane Society of Eastern Carolina resident, in their care for more than...
WITN
Road delays in Havelock this weekend
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock. N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
WITN
New Bern football battles past Grimsley to claim state 4A title
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The stadium is Carolina blue, but the New Bern Bears painted it black on Friday night. New Bern claiming the 4A state championship 40-28 over Grimsley. Their first state title since 2014. New Bern completed a perfect season 16-0. They dealt Grimsley (15-1) its first...
WITN
Historic ENC site welcomes visitors to holiday tours
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One historic museum in the East is opening their doors to visitors for two nights of a holiday event. Tryon Palace was decked the halls and prepared a live experience of costumed characters dancing and gabbing about a mysterious royal visitor as part of their Candlelight event.
Comments / 0