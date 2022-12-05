ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Highway Patrol: Cyclist killed in Craven County collision

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cyclist was hit and killed at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday night. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after someone reported that a cyclist had been hit. Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an SUV.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court Monday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler is set to appear in court Monday after several delayed trials. Earl Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were...
KINSTON, NC
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why. They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come...
GREENVILLE, NC
Jones County mourns the passing of Emergency Services Director

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County is mourning the sudden loss of its emergency services director. The Jones County Emergency Services Facebook page says director Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away Friday. He was 64. The post goes on to say, “We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great...
JONES COUNTY, NC
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season. This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
TARBORO, NC
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
Live Windows Event in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
NEW BERN, NC
One person dead in early morning house fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire just outside LaGrange city limits. Lenoir County emergency officials responded to the call at 3065 Brakefield Dr around 6 a.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters found one...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN hosts American Red Cross holiday blood drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is giving donors the opportunity to give back as we approach the holidays. The blood drive will be held at the WITN studio on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville on Dec. 21 from 9a.m. to 2p.m. A free long sleeve t-shirt will be included with each donation.
GREENVILLE, NC
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Izzy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Izzy, though she isn’t so much of a baby!. This 6-year-old husky mix is a snuggle bug with a natural instinct to nurture. She’s a long-term Humane Society of Eastern Carolina resident, in their care for more than...
GREENVILLE, NC
Road delays in Havelock this weekend

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock. N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
HAVELOCK, NC
New Bern football battles past Grimsley to claim state 4A title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The stadium is Carolina blue, but the New Bern Bears painted it black on Friday night. New Bern claiming the 4A state championship 40-28 over Grimsley. Their first state title since 2014. New Bern completed a perfect season 16-0. They dealt Grimsley (15-1) its first...
NEW BERN, NC
Historic ENC site welcomes visitors to holiday tours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One historic museum in the East is opening their doors to visitors for two nights of a holiday event. Tryon Palace was decked the halls and prepared a live experience of costumed characters dancing and gabbing about a mysterious royal visitor as part of their Candlelight event.
NEW BERN, NC

