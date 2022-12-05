Read full article on original website
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
Esquire Names Small Rt 40 Restaurant One of USA’s Best
If you blink, you may pass it. As a matter of fact, you may have passed it often and never really noticed it. (Like I have!) Esquire, a name that's been around in publishing since the 1930s has been targeting men with their stories of fashion, style, lifestyle and more.
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ
Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?
It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
Kids And Adults Can Enjoy Brunch With Santa On The Bay In Strathmere, NJ
'Tis the season to hang out with dear old Saint Nick!. Have you taken the kids to voice their ultimate Christmas wishes to the big man in red yet? If not, why not enjoy a whole meal with the jolly old man from the North Pole? Apparently, he loves South Jersey's beach towns as much as we do.
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo’s Jeopardy! Win Streak Ends
All good things must come to an end, and, Cris Pannullo's amazing Jeopardy! win streak ended after 21 wins Tuesday evening. The Ocean City resident lost to Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego. Pannullo, 38, got tripped up by this Final Jeopardy clue in...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury
A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries. This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial. The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
An Open Letter to Millville Native Mike Trout
If you're readying this you might be thinking, "Is this just another lame attempt by Joe Kelly do get me to show up on the Cat Country Morning Show?" The answer is yes. Heck yes. Mike, my trying to get you on the Cat Country Morning Show goes back a...
Atlantic City Police are a Blessing to Those in Need
Wintertime is just about upon us, and soon we'll see the temperatures in our area begin to drop. For those who are homeless, it's a brutal existence. The officers of the Atlantic City Police Department know all too well the challenges these people face. They meet these people on the streets every day, and see firsthand, the sad reality of homelessness in our region.
