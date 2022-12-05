Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
NBA
Clippers' John Wall thankful after receiving warm welcome in D.C. return
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Giannis and Luka battle, Morant surges into Top 5
Fling one ladder to the floor only to rise a couple rungs toward the top of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. That’s the feat Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off in rebounding from what he called “the ladder incident” in the aftermath of a Nov. 18 loss at Philadelphia. Since that night at Wells Fargo Center, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star has scored at least 30 points in a career-high eight consecutive games in leading the team to a 6-2 record, as it prepped for Friday’s road clash against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA
D’Angelo Russell powers Timberwolves past Jazz, 118-108
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Warriors 123, Celtics 107
A rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals remained close Saturday night until Golden State put its foot down on the gas midway through the third quarter and pulled away from the Celtics for good. Golden State led by only four points after Blake Griffin’s free throw with 7:02 remaining in...
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
NBA
Preview: Wolves At Blazers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) get a chance at revenge when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (14-12) again on Monday night. In the defeat to Portland on Saturday night, Anthony Edwards left the way with 26 points, while D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert each had 24 points. In the game, Anthony Edwards hit his 450th career made three point field goal, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach 450 made three-pointers.
NBA
"I Thought They Deserved To Win" | Severely Shorthanded Jazz Almost Shock Denver
Considering the circumstances, Saturday night in Denver was arguably Utah’s most challenging game of the season. The Jazz were down their three leading scorers (Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton), their leading assist man (Mike Conley), and a player who just dropped 18 points and a game-winner a few nights ago (Simone Fontecchio). Add in the fact that Utah was playing the Nuggets (No. 4 in the West), and on the second game of a back-to-back, it’s easy to see why they entered Saturday at a “slight” disadvantage.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2022
What a memorable Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center it was, as New Orleans (17-8) beat the team that eliminated the Pelicans from the 2022 Western Conference playoffs, taking down Phoenix (16-10) by a 128-117 margin. New Orleans remained atop of the West in first place, while also changing...
NBA
Horry Scale: AJ Griffin does it again, stunning Bulls on inbounds alley-oop
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
ORLANDO – In their most recent win, the Orlando Magic upped their physicality and concentration down the stretch to secure a thrilling overtime victory over the L.A. Clippers and snap a nine-game losing streak. The Magic will look to build on that momentum and earn their second straight home...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: The All-More-Minutes Team
The NBA is loaded with talented players, but some haven’t been given enough consistent playing time to become reliable fantasy options. A few could stand out if given added playing time. Let’s discuss some of the best players at each position that we’d like to see more of by naming the “All More Minutes Team.”
NBA
76ers Host Lakers to Begin Extended Homestand | Gameday Report 25/82
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) return to home court on Friday night for their next game, a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) that tips off a season-long seven game homestand. James Harden returned to game action for the first time in over a month on Monday, a double overtime...
NBA
"Continue To Adapt" | Rudy Gobert Returns As Utah Hosts Minnesota Friday Night
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. It will be a special evening Friday night in Vivint Arena as Jazz Nation welcomes back Gobert when Utah hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. When Gobert arrived in Utah in 2013, few knew what to make of the big...
NBA
Embiid’s 53-PT Performance Overpowers Hornets In Philadelphia
Rozier, Oubre Each Score 29 PTS, Charlotte Struggles Early with Transition Defense, Fouling. NBA superstars are superstars because they are capable of having superstar performances on any given night around the league. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid showed once again why he’s in that elite class of players and was a dominant force in sending the Charlotte Hornets to a 131-113 road loss on Sunday evening.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (12/11/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 909-898:Total score between Phoenix and New Orleans over the Western Conference teams’ last eight head-to-head meetings, dating back to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in April. The Suns hold an aggregate 11-point advantage (+9 in West quarterfinals, +2 this regular season) over the Pelicans, which translates to an average margin of plus-1.4 points per game. Maybe not everyone considers New Orleans vs. Phoenix a full-fledged “rivalry” yet, but the recent overall results have been extremely competitive. Both teams have notched multiple double-digit home victories during that span, but the Pelicans own the lone road triumph by 10-plus points (won Game 2 of the playoffs in Footprint Center by 11). The Suns’ pair of wins in the Smoothie King Center were by three- and six-point margins in what was an intense postseason series.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: The win vs the Wizards, Patrick Williams, Trade Rumors and more
Bambi Choy: Looking through the list of current available players, I would love to see DeRozan, LaVine, Vuc and Melo playing together. Many would say we already got enough scorers. Not enough for the playoffs! Look what happened vs. the Bucks last year. We need pure shooters and Melo can still offer that.
NBA
Sixers Host Hornets as Homestand Continues | Gameday Report 26/82
For the second matchup in their season-long seven-game homestand, the 76ers (13-12) will host the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) Sunday in South Philadelphia. Sunday’s meeting marks a rematch of the Sixers’ Nov. 23 visit with the Hornets, a 107-101 shorthanded loss in Charlotte. Shake Milton was the Sixers’ leading...
NBA
Fletcher Mackel on series vs. Suns, team depth | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (4:35) to talk about the positive Pelicans vibes surrounding the currently #1 seeded NBA team in the West, the upcoming series against the Phoenix Suns and road stretch, the depth of the team, and recent standout performances.
NBA
C’s Get Dubs’ Best Shot in First Post-Finals Rematch
Heading into Saturday night’s NBA Finals rematch, the visiting Boston Celtics knew not to be fooled by Golden State’s .500 record. Championship DNA doesn’t go away that quickly and, sure enough, the Warriors hit Boston with their best shot. Standing in the way of Boston’s hopeful revenge,...
