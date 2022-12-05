Read full article on original website
Industry City to Be Home of BK-XL, Largest Startup Accelerator for BIPOC Founders, Launched by BK Nets Owner
Industry City, the 16-building, 35-acre innovation campus on the Brooklyn waterfront, has been announced as the future home of BK-XL, the largest startup accelerator for BIPOC founders by total potential investment size. Applications for BK-XL launched this week and are open through January 20, 2023, offering each recipient up to $500,000 in investment funds, space at Camp David, Industry City’s creative co-working space, and ongoing investor support and mentorship opportunities. Launched by Clara Wu Tsai, founder of the Social Justice Fund and owner of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center, in partnership with Visible Hands, BK-XL will select 12 BIPOC-founded startups for its inaugural 2023 cohort.
Avison Young’s Andy and Scott Singer honored by Israel Bonds with Lifetime Achievement Award and Israel Peace Award, respectively
Andy and Scott Singer, Principals and Co-leaders of Avison Young’s Tri-State Debt & Equity Finance team, were recently honored by Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds Real Estate & Allied Industries Division at the organization’s annual event at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. The father and son duo were presented with Israel Bonds’ Lifetime Achievement Award and the Israel Peace Medal Award, respectively.
Rudin Secures Headquarters Relocation with Anchin, Block & Anchin Lease at 3 Times Square
Rudin, a full-service real estate organization, and one of New York City’s largest private owners, operators and developers of best-in-class real estate, announced today that Anchin, Block & Anchin (“Anchin”) has signed a 45,673-square-foot lease to relocate its headquarters to 3 Times Square, a premier 30-story Midtown skyscraper currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation and repositioning.
JAY-Z, Roc Nation Join Bid for Times Square Casino, Alongside SL Green and Caesars
Roc Nation, the full-service entertainment agency founded by JAY-Z, will be the official entertainment partner of SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in their bid for a new, state-of-the-art gaming facility at 1515 Broadway in Times Square. The partnership brings together three best-in-class organizations – New York’s largest owner of office properties, the nation’s leading gaming company and the world’s preeminent entertainment company – to deliver a crucial plan for the world’s top tourist destination. As a partner in the project, Roc Nation will help revitalize Times Square by partnering with neighborhood organizations to re-imagine programming in the district’s famous “bow tie.”
Three generational NYC multi-housing properties trade for $825M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the approximately $825 million sale of three Upper East Side multi-housing properties totaling 858 units, including One Sutton Place, Two Sutton Place and One East River Place, that are part of a larger five-property portfolio. JLL exclusively represented the seller, Solow...
GFI Realty Services Sells Northern Manhattan Residential Condo Package for $3.025MM
GFI Realty Services today announced that it has sold a Northern Manhattan residential condo package across three condominium buildings, 710 Riverside Avenue, 305 West 150th Street, and 42 West 120th Street, for $3.025MM. GFI Realty Senior Managing Director, Matthew Sparks exclusively represented the seller and the buyer, both local investors.
GFP Real Estate Inks Three Leases Totaling 8,434 SF at 594 Broadway in SoHo
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce three new lease transactions totaling 8,434 square feet at 594 Broadway in SoHo. Donna Vogel, senior managing director of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, in the transactions below. “594 Broadway is home to a mix of fashion-related brands,...
JLL announces signing of 10 year renewal for Adidas Flagship Store
JLL announced that Adidas has signed a 10-year renewal for its downtown flagship store at 610 Broadway in one of the largest retail transactions to close in the Soho market this year. The multinational sportswear brand occupies a three-level, 30,639-square-foot space in the building, which is owned by funds associated...
