Industry City, the 16-building, 35-acre innovation campus on the Brooklyn waterfront, has been announced as the future home of BK-XL, the largest startup accelerator for BIPOC founders by total potential investment size. Applications for BK-XL launched this week and are open through January 20, 2023, offering each recipient up to $500,000 in investment funds, space at Camp David, Industry City’s creative co-working space, and ongoing investor support and mentorship opportunities. Launched by Clara Wu Tsai, founder of the Social Justice Fund and owner of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center, in partnership with Visible Hands, BK-XL will select 12 BIPOC-founded startups for its inaugural 2023 cohort.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO