Check those tickets! Over $2.4 million in unclaimed lotto prizes expiring soon

Over $2.4 million in unclaimed lotto prizes are set to expire in the coming months, according to Washington’s Lottery.

A total of 29 unclaimed prizes at $10,000 or more may be sitting in your glove box or on your coffee table, and need to be checked immediately.

One prize, a $10,000 Match 4 ticket that was purchased at a QFC in Redmond, is expiring next week.

If you have that winning ticket, you can collect your winnings from one of Washington’s Lottery regional offices before 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, when the prize is set to expire.

A full list of the unclaimed prizes, including two $1 million Powerball tickets, can be found on Washington’s Lottery website.

