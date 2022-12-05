Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 9th
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates...
WNEM
12-year-old Flint Township boy missing
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department has announced a 12-year-old Flint Township boy has been returned home “safe and sound.”. Police previously reported Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, December 10
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 23 hours ago.
WNEM
Consumers Energy, non-profits partner to help Michiganders pay winter heating bills
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the cold weather moves in, Consumers Energy is hoping to provide a lifeline to Michiganders in need this winter. “It’s the environment, it’s the economy that we’re in right now. It’s tough and it’s tough for everybody,” said Tom Pettit, the Grant Coordinator with Roscommon County United Way.
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
WNEM
Extra security at middle school following Snapchat threat, police say
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – Extra security personnel were on site at Grand Blanc East Middle School Friday following a threat made on Snapchat. Late Thursday night, a vague, anonymous threat toward the school was posted on Snapchat and a student, police said, reported it online via ‘OK2Say,’ Grand Blanc Community Schools said in a statement.
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
WNEM
Snyder decision is ‘dismal failure’ of justice system, Flint water civil attorneys say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorneys representing victims of the Flint water crisis responded to charges being dropped against former Gov. Rick Snyder by a Genesee County judge Friday. Snyder was facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty connected to the man-made public health scandal. The Flint water class...
WNEM
Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
WNEM
Fenton man dies in crash
DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
WNEM
Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
WNEM
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
WNEM
Burton woman reported missing
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton. Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department. Flood has a known mental health history, police said. The police apologize for the...
WNEM
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9
Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
WNEM
Staff protecting vulnerable babies in NICU from viruses, flu
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. As reported extensively, RSV is adding to the strain hospitals are facing. “NICU (neonatal Intensive Care Unit) babies are vulnerable, to say the least, so we have to protect...
WNEM
Snow possible for some tonight, another chance Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although snow expected for this evening hasn’t looked significant all week, it’s been looking even less impressive today. While it’s still possible for some communities tonight, dry air around the region is fighting back against it and while flakes will still fly for some, it doesn’t appear this snow is worthy of changing your Friday evening plans. For those wishing for snow this time of year, especially as we are almost 2 weeks away from Christmas, there’s another chance over the weekend. However, that one is still not expected to be significant.
Comments / 0