Saginaw County, MI

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11.
SAGINAW, MI
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 9th

Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they're in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
12-year-old Flint Township boy missing

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department has announced a 12-year-old Flint Township boy has been returned home “safe and sound.”. Police previously reported Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m.
FLINT, MI
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, December 10

Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families.
FLINT, MI
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Extra security at middle school following Snapchat threat, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – Extra security personnel were on site at Grand Blanc East Middle School Friday following a threat made on Snapchat. Late Thursday night, a vague, anonymous threat toward the school was posted on Snapchat and a student, police said, reported it online via ‘OK2Say,’ Grand Blanc Community Schools said in a statement.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
FLINT, MI
Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth

Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11

The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
Fenton man dies in crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
FENTON, MI
Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
SAGINAW, MI
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
FLINT, MI
Burton woman reported missing

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton. Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department. Flood has a known mental health history, police said. The police apologize for the...
BURTON, MI
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
MICHIGAN STATE
First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9

Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School's Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Staff protecting vulnerable babies in NICU from viruses, flu

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. As reported extensively, RSV is adding to the strain hospitals are facing. “NICU (neonatal Intensive Care Unit) babies are vulnerable, to say the least, so we have to protect...
FLINT, MI
Snow possible for some tonight, another chance Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although snow expected for this evening hasn’t looked significant all week, it’s been looking even less impressive today. While it’s still possible for some communities tonight, dry air around the region is fighting back against it and while flakes will still fly for some, it doesn’t appear this snow is worthy of changing your Friday evening plans. For those wishing for snow this time of year, especially as we are almost 2 weeks away from Christmas, there’s another chance over the weekend. However, that one is still not expected to be significant.
SAGINAW, MI

