1 year later: Gov. Beshear visits communities devastated by Dec. tornadoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky. One year later, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Hardin communities are rebuilding homes and restoring hope in their residents. On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear marked the anniversary of the tornadoes by traveling to communities most impacted by...
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Vine Grove Police Department is giving its citizens a chance to make life-saving purchases. The department installed a vending machine full of Narcan, a medication used to prevent overdoses. A first of it’s kind in Kentucky, this machine dispenses free Narcan to the public.
One Year Later: Governor Andy Beshear visits Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Hardin communities hit by tornadoes
Letter of intent signed to redevelop Louisville Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has announced plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been vacant since 2008. However, Fischer spoke on Friday about reopening it. The Louisville Metro Government has signed a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group,...
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Gardens redevelopment announcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is announcing plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been closed for years.
LIVE: Mayor-elect Greenberg to make personnel announcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is set to make a personnel announcement on Friday at 1 p.m. There’s a possibility that he will be announcing who the interim chief will be for the Louisville Metro Police Department. WAVE News was told earlier this week by...
New Albany business preps for Sherman Minton Bridge closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting on Wednesday, December 14, I-64 Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed for nine days. The closure is expected to last until Friday, December 23. Those lanes connect Louisville to Downtown New Albany. Most of that area is already under construction from the Main Street Revitalization project.
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County. It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
Emotional distress still lingers one year after deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The town square in Downtown Mayfield was once the heart of town. A year after deadly tornadoes swept most of it off its foundation, there’s barely a pulse. “It looks awful,” said lifelong Mayfield native Derrick Starks. “Can we ever rebuild? Can we ever be...
The Emotional Toll of a Tornado
LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year. LMPD PAL's Director Rick Polin shares the success the basketball program achieved in its first year back and their plans for the future. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Beshear spent the day traveling to Dawson Springs, Hardin...
LMPD: Officers investigating third shooting, man shot in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Sunday evening. According to LMPD, officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue. the shot spotter was upgraded to a shooting. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound when...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weekend will feature another wave of showers Saturday Afternoon across Kentucky. It is Sunday and Monday that looks to feature a better setup for some sunshine breaking through. I think we are all craving it. Next week, still on track for a large storm system...
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. When the police arrived, they...
