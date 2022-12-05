Read full article on original website
Saunders’ big first half helps Brewer to a 60-37 win over Skowhegan on opening night
SKOWHEGAN – It was all Brewer from the get-go in their season opener against the Riverhawks in Skowhegan, building a 20-point halftime lead behind 16 from senior forward Brady Saunders. A rematch of last year’s Class A North semifinal, Brewer jumped out to an early 21-8 lead after one...
Fast Break Week 1: You Gotta See This
SKOWHEGAN – This week’s “You Gotta See This” happened at the matchup between Skowhegan and Brewer boys basketball at Skowhegan. Brewer’s Braden Carr found Owen Fullerton at the end of the third quarter, who immediately fired a deep turn-around jumper, banking it in off the glass to beat the buzzer.
