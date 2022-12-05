ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, ME

foxbangor.com

Fast Break Week 1: You Gotta See This

SKOWHEGAN – This week’s “You Gotta See This” happened at the matchup between Skowhegan and Brewer boys basketball at Skowhegan. Brewer’s Braden Carr found Owen Fullerton at the end of the third quarter, who immediately fired a deep turn-around jumper, banking it in off the glass to beat the buzzer.
SKOWHEGAN, ME

