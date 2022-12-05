Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident
Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacrament, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 5, just south of Sutterville Road at around 6:15 a.m. According to the officials, there were two vehicles involved in the collision - an unmarked Ford Fusion, belonging to a Sacramento PD detective, and a white Dodge pickup truck.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Shuts Down Cap City Freeway
Truck Accident at Marconi Avenue Overpass Causes Fencing to Fall on Freeway Below. A semi attempting to make a tight turn on the overpass for Marconi Avenue became involved in a truck accident that shut down the Capital City Freeway on December 5. The big rig, while trying to make the turn, went up onto the curb and dislodged the fencing that fell onto the freeway below, according to the Sacramento Police Department. One vehicle struck the debris, but no one suffered injuries in the accident.
Bicyclist injured in North Highlands hit-and-run, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS — A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the North Highlands area Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said the collision, which has been deemed a hit-and-run, happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Madison Avenue.The victim is a man in his 30s. His injuries were described as moderate.At this time, there were no details available on a suspect.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motor Vehicle Accident Injures Minor Near Carmichael School
Minor Injured on Whitney Avenue in Motor Vehicle Accident. A motor vehicle accident injuring a minor occurred near the Winston Churchill Middle School in Carmichael, as reported on December 1. The school is located along Whitney Avenue between Foster and Comstock ways. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responders told Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responders the minor suffered moderate to minor injuries in the crash. It was not reported whether the injured patient was transported to a hospital or treated at the scene.
Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision
The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
I-5 back open near Sutterville Road after 2 pedestrians fatally hit by Sacramento PD detective
SACRAMENTO - Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a Sacramento police detective driving on southbound I-5 Tuesday morning.According to a CHP spokesperson, at around 6:16 a.m., CHP Dispatch received word of a crash involving a vehicle and at least one pedestrian along southbound Interstate 5 near the Sutterville Road onramp in Sacramento. Officers arrived at the scene and found that two men and a truck had been hit by a vehicle. They determined that a disabled Dodge pickup truck, which may have run out of gas, had stopped on the shoulder and that an SUV pulled over...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective was driver in crash that killed 2 brothers on Interstate 5, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked...
KCRA.com
Family mourns two brothers killed in I-5 crash where Sacramento detective crashed into them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is in mourning after two brothers, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, werehit and killed in a car crash where a Sacramento police detective drove into them Tuesday morning. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road in Sacramento...
38-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Sacramento County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the intersection with South Watt Avenue.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Hit-and-Run With Injuries
Walerga Road Intersection Accident Results in Injuries. A hit-and-run accident in North Highlands on November 30 caused injuries to someone in a Toyota Corolla when they were struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The accident occurred around 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Walerga Road and Elkhorn Boulevard. Sac Fire was called to the scene to assess injuries, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.
KCRA.com
One person dead after car crashes into tree in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is dead following a car erupting into flames Sunday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:58 a.m. when the Sacramento Communications Center was made aware of a vehicle fire and a vehicle that struck a tree off the northbound ramp on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.
KCRA.com
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Rocklin neighborhood
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man died hours after an early-morning shooting in a Rocklin neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard around 3:53 a.m., the Rocklin Police Department said in an update. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers
SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
Vehicle knocks fence off Marconi Avenue overpass onto Capital City Freeway, police say
SACRAMENTO — Traffic was backed up on the Capital City Freeway Monday night after a vehicle knocked a fence off an overpass into the lanes below.The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle hit a fence on the Marconi Avenue overpass. The fence fell onto the highway and blocked all northbound lanes. It happened at approximately 9 p.m.Officials say at least two vehicles were hit by the fence but no one was hurt. The driver responsible also fled the scene and has not yet been located.The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, Caltrans said. Traffic cameras in the area show major backups.Correction: A previous version of this story said a vehicle fell onto the Capital City Freeway due to information obtained from Caltrans. Sacramento police later confirmed it was a fence that was knocked by a vehicle onto the freeway.
Man dies after shooting at Sunset Street Apartments in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Police are investigating the death of a man shot at a Rocklin apartment complex early Wednesday morning. According to a news release, Rocklin police responded to the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard for a shooting around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival they found a man...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County teen says bike was stolen by man concealing possible weapon
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A teen in Sacramento County said his bike was stolen from him, and it's not the first time. Dennis Vinsant, 15, rode to the Dollar Tree off Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue on Friday afternoon so he could buy some snacks and cold drinks. After checking out, he said he went to unlock his bicycle outside the store's front doors when he saw a man walking back and forth.
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
Comments / 1