Overlap in farmer and veteran suicide
During a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School student Carianna Dorsett was awarded a $500 scholarship and a $100 prize for winning the ninth annual Write in Red – Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest for Highland County and for her school. The...
McClain FFA Chapter buys Christmas presents
McClain FFA took 26 students shopping for kids in the community on Dec. 4. There were an overflowing amount of students who wanted to participate in the community service activity. The members went shopping in Chillicothe searching for possible gifts for children in need in the local community. The McClain FFA sponsored a variety of presents for 12 teenagers, both boys and girls. McClain annually partners with the Greenfield Area Christian Center to go shopping and donate for any kid in need.
Harpist at Christmas Candlelight Service
The Bainbridge Church of Christ will hold its third annual Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones. “This reflective worship experience is for those who desire to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth in quiet beauty and reverence. This glorious evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony,” a news release said.
‘Soulstice’ at Serpent Mound
The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Winter Peace Summit Winter Soulstice offers a ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other opportunities. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18. from 10 a.m. to noon....
