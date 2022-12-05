ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday near the Orangeburg area. It happened at 5:55 p.m. on SC Highway 4 by Zeigler Street. Troopers say a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east, and a pedestrian was laying on...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured

UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash.  According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision

A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe

A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman charged in church burglaries

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
GILBERT, SC
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh is back in a Colleton County courtroom Friday for the first time in more than a month as his defense team tries to make sure evidence of his financial schemes never reaches a jury. Alex himself walked into court with more hair than at previous hearings and was […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

