Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
live5news.com
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday near the Orangeburg area. It happened at 5:55 p.m. on SC Highway 4 by Zeigler Street. Troopers say a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east, and a pedestrian was laying on...
Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured
UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
abcnews4.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man charged with disturbing school after talking to students about drugs
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police say a 23 year old man was arrested after he was found on the campus of River Bluff High School Thursday. Investigators say students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber approached them asking about a student who attends the school and he talked to some of them about drugs.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
counton2.com
Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe
A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
counton2.com
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
Sheriff says shooting near hydro plant is likely not a threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting close to a power plan in Kershaw County has residents of the area worried. According to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, a call was made Wednesday afternoon from near the Duke Energy hydro station in Ridgeway. He says workers saw a group of men speeding down Tail Race road and heard gun shots.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands woman charged in church burglaries
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh is back in a Colleton County courtroom Friday for the first time in more than a month as his defense team tries to make sure evidence of his financial schemes never reaches a jury. Alex himself walked into court with more hair than at previous hearings and was […]
