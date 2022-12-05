Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
news9.com
Saint Francis Launches At-Home Services With Dispatch Health
Saint Francis is launching a new way to bring medical care to the homes of patients who cannot make it to a doctor's office. The hospital teamed up with Dispatch Health to bring the in-home care for treatment of injuries, viruses, and even congestive heart failure. Dispatch Health said it...
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
news9.com
American Airlines Apologizes After Sending Tulsa Man's Wheelchair On Wrong Flight
A Tulsa man is calling for airlines to better accommodate customers that need special assistance, after his wheelchair that he uses every day was sent on another flight to the other side of the country. The mistake left him waiting at the airport for hours before he could go home.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
Elderly woman scammed into reshipping cocaine, Tulsa police say
A federal investigation is underway after police found an elderly woman Tuesday who they say was scammed into receiving seven kilos of cocaine.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker. Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
news9.com
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
Skiatook Public Schools close campuses to parents and visitors
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Centers for Disease Control listed Osage County at the high risk level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s (OSDH) reporting of its latest COVID-19 cases – just 41 across Osage County, the largest county in the state by land mass. A...
news9.com
Disability Complaint Filed Due To Broken Elevator At Pawhuska Junior High School
The elevator at Pawhuska Junior High has been broken for months, and a parent has filed a complaint with the state. The district told News On 6 it has since made adjustments to be in compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, after a contractor the district paid to fix the elevator said it will no longer make repairs.
news9.com
Families Of Murder Victims Gather For Annual Trees Of Remembrance Ceremony
The families of murder victims attended the annual Tulsa County tree of remembrance ceremony on Wednesday. The District Attorney’s office invites people to hang an ornament on the tree, to honor their loved one and make sure they are not forgotten. News On 6’s McKenzie Gladney joined us with...
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Understaffed call center leads to long wait times at the City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — If you’re planning to call the City of Tulsa to pay your water bill, or if you need to have your utilities transferred over, prepare to wait. FOX23 was on hold for 25 minutes. The customer service representative on the line said that’s actually a...
news9.com
Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
pryorinfopub.com
Meet Sam: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Sam is still here! Sam has a long history with the shelter. He first came to the shelter in 2019 and was held here for a year as part of an animal cruelty case. He was finally adopted in October of 2020 and had a good home for a while. After a couple of years, Sam became an escape artist and his new owner was no longer able to keep him. So Sam came back to the shelter in March of this year. Sam is the sweetest, nicest dog. He loves all people and dogs. He's not a big fan of cats. Sam is 6 years old and weighs around 60 pounds. If you're interested in Sam, please contact the shelter. 918-825-7172. The shelter is having a reduced price adoption event till the end of the month. So even if you aren't interested in Sam please come look at some of our other dogs.
