Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend

A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Saint Francis Launches At-Home Services With Dispatch Health

Saint Francis is launching a new way to bring medical care to the homes of patients who cannot make it to a doctor's office. The hospital teamed up with Dispatch Health to bring the in-home care for treatment of injuries, viruses, and even congestive heart failure. Dispatch Health said it...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Disability Complaint Filed Due To Broken Elevator At Pawhuska Junior High School

The elevator at Pawhuska Junior High has been broken for months, and a parent has filed a complaint with the state. The district told News On 6 it has since made adjustments to be in compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, after a contractor the district paid to fix the elevator said it will no longer make repairs.
PAWHUSKA, OK
news9.com

Families Of Murder Victims Gather For Annual Trees Of Remembrance Ceremony

The families of murder victims attended the annual Tulsa County tree of remembrance ceremony on Wednesday. The District Attorney’s office invites people to hang an ornament on the tree, to honor their loved one and make sure they are not forgotten. News On 6’s McKenzie Gladney joined us with...
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Sam: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Sam is still here! Sam has a long history with the shelter. He first came to the shelter in 2019 and was held here for a year as part of an animal cruelty case. He was finally adopted in October of 2020 and had a good home for a while. After a couple of years, Sam became an escape artist and his new owner was no longer able to keep him. So Sam came back to the shelter in March of this year. Sam is the sweetest, nicest dog. He loves all people and dogs. He's not a big fan of cats. Sam is 6 years old and weighs around 60 pounds. If you're interested in Sam, please contact the shelter. 918-825-7172. The shelter is having a reduced price adoption event till the end of the month. So even if you aren't interested in Sam please come look at some of our other dogs.
PRYOR, OK

