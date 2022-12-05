PRYOR, Oklahoma - Sam is still here! Sam has a long history with the shelter. He first came to the shelter in 2019 and was held here for a year as part of an animal cruelty case. He was finally adopted in October of 2020 and had a good home for a while. After a couple of years, Sam became an escape artist and his new owner was no longer able to keep him. So Sam came back to the shelter in March of this year. Sam is the sweetest, nicest dog. He loves all people and dogs. He's not a big fan of cats. Sam is 6 years old and weighs around 60 pounds. If you're interested in Sam, please contact the shelter. 918-825-7172. The shelter is having a reduced price adoption event till the end of the month. So even if you aren't interested in Sam please come look at some of our other dogs.

PRYOR, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO