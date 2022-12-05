Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and a food truck Sunday while fleeing from deputies. Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in Ladson around 12:15 p.m.
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge crash cleared
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
live5news.com
3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
live5news.com
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
live5news.com
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
live5news.com
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Murrells Inlet man is in custody after an armed robbery at an ice cream shop on Pawleys Island. Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Georgetown County deputies...
live5news.com
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
live5news.com
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
live5news.com
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
live5news.com
Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
live5news.com
Man charged with attempting to intimidate witness in upcoming murder trial
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is in custody after police say he fired 47 shots at a murder witness he followed home. Josiah Limehouse, 19, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into dwelling and witness intimidation in connection to the Nov. 10 incident.
live5news.com
N. Charleston community gives back to children this holiday season
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fifth year in a row, a holiday event hopes to keep children warm this winter and provide Christmas gifts for those that may not be able to afford one. Lowcountry organizations partnered on Saturday to provide over 500 winter coats, toys and 118...
live5news.com
Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
live5news.com
DD2 enrollment above pre-pandemic levels, but some elementary schools struggling with capacity
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s superintendent says school enrollment has risen above what it was prior to the pandemic and some elementary schools are at capacity. Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district’s elementary schools in the Ashley Ridge area – Beech Hill, Sand Hill and...
live5news.com
Faith-based nonprofit opening doors to new facility
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County is opening the doors to a brand-new men’s ministry campus on Friday morning. Officials from Changed Lives Ministries said this project has been in the works for years, and they are so excited to be able to serve more people in the Moncks Corner community.
live5news.com
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
live5news.com
Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade. The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1...
