Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland
Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Mitchell’s 43 lead Cavs to win over LeBron, Lakers
The Cavaliers topped the Lakers 116-102 on Tuesday night.
Donovan Mitchell Throws Shade At Jazz When Explaining How Happy He Is On Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell appears to throw shade at his old team while talking about his current moment with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Andrew Nembhard's big night, plus Paolo Banchero rises up
Two point guards battled all night long in Indiana’s game at Golden State Monday, producing these stats lines:. Guard 1: 31 points, 13 assists on 13-of-21 shooting and 5-of-7 from the arc, finishing a plus-16 in his team’s 112-104 victory. Guard 2: 12 points, 6 assists, 3-of-17 and...
NBA
Avery Dennison Becomes Official Embellishment Partner of the Sacramento Kings
Avery Dennison Provides Player Names, Numbers and Jersey Patches for the Sacramento Kings and Offers Fans Options for Customization and Personalization. The Merchandise Partnership Aims to Maximize Fan Engagement through Digitally Connected Shirt Embellishments that Bridge the Physical and Digital Worlds. Local Youth Basketball Programming will be Supported by Avery...
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA
Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
NBA
Monumental Basketball players and staff spread cheer during holiday season
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Monumental Basketball in partnership with Martha’s Table will celebrate the season of giving by spreading cheer this holiday with players, coaches, staff and their families adopting a total of 16 families to fulfill their holiday wish list. The adopted families will be invited to the Capital...
NBA
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bond with Chris Paul helped fuel breakout season
Their time together in Oklahoma City was brief, only a season, which was interrupted and squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a season of being teammates with Chris Paul in your ear and by your side doesn’t really end. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says they haven’t been apart since. “We...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
NBA
Hornets Nearly Complete 23-PT Comeback In Road Loss To Brooklyn
Rozier, Oubre Connect for Rare Feat; Late Controversial Foul Call Proves Pivotal. When facing a team that has a superstar duo like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it’s imperative to bring your ‘A’ game for a full 48 minutes. The Charlotte Hornets certainly had their ‘A’ game rolling in the second half on Wednesday night, but a rough start was ultimately too much to overcome in a 122-116 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Wizards (12.07.2022)
The Bulls (9-14) return home from the West Coast to meet up with the Washington Wizards (11-13) for the second of four times this season. Both come in staggering, with Chicago losing nine of its last 11, and Washington dropping six of its last seven. Both are also looking to snap three-game losing streaks.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022
If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
NBA
Nike parts ways with Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a...
NBA
Second-Half Ball Control Aids C's Comeback in Toronto
Playing shorthanded in a hostile road environment on the second night of a back-to-back meant the Boston Celtics needed a near-flawless effort to come out of Toronto with a win Monday night. With a mostly mistake-free second half, the C’s were able to do just that, overcoming a double-digit first-half...
