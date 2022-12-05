ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland

Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Avery Dennison Becomes Official Embellishment Partner of the Sacramento Kings

Avery Dennison Provides Player Names, Numbers and Jersey Patches for the Sacramento Kings and Offers Fans Options for Customization and Personalization. The Merchandise Partnership Aims to Maximize Fan Engagement through Digitally Connected Shirt Embellishments that Bridge the Physical and Digital Worlds. Local Youth Basketball Programming will be Supported by Avery...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?

Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
UTAH STATE
NBA

Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Hornets Nearly Complete 23-PT Comeback In Road Loss To Brooklyn

Rozier, Oubre Connect for Rare Feat; Late Controversial Foul Call Proves Pivotal. When facing a team that has a superstar duo like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it’s imperative to bring your ‘A’ game for a full 48 minutes. The Charlotte Hornets certainly had their ‘A’ game rolling in the second half on Wednesday night, but a rough start was ultimately too much to overcome in a 122-116 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Wizards (12.07.2022)

The Bulls (9-14) return home from the West Coast to meet up with the Washington Wizards (11-13) for the second of four times this season. Both come in staggering, with Chicago losing nine of its last 11, and Washington dropping six of its last seven. Both are also looking to snap three-game losing streaks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022

If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Nike parts ways with Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Second-Half Ball Control Aids C's Comeback in Toronto

Playing shorthanded in a hostile road environment on the second night of a back-to-back meant the Boston Celtics needed a near-flawless effort to come out of Toronto with a win Monday night. With a mostly mistake-free second half, the C’s were able to do just that, overcoming a double-digit first-half...
BOSTON, MA

