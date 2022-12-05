Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
hometownstations.com
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
wktn.com
Circumstances of Man’s Death Under Investigation; Man Being Held on Unrelated Charges
The death of a Foraker man this past Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 8005 Flora Street where they found 45 year old Billy Jack Shears suffering from an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
International Business Times
Mother Caught Trying To Choke Baby With Blanket As Father Intervenes And Saves Him
A 38-year-old woman is accused of tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son's neck at the family's Ohio home. The child survived after the woman's husband walked in and saw his son turning red as the mother pulled the blanket tighter around his neck. The incident occurred in Sycamore Township...
hometownstations.com
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
One dead, one injured after Champaign Co. head on crash
Upon arrival, police reported that a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on Clark Road when the driver went left of center, striking a 2019 Buick Encore head on. After being struck, the Buick went off the right side of the roadway and rolled onto its side.
hometownstations.com
2nd year for the Veterans' Holiday Brunch continues to bring Auglaize Veterans together
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was good food and good conversation for the 2nd annual Veterans’ Holiday Brunch in Wapakoneta. The Auglaize County Veteran Services hosted the free meal for veterans and their families which ranged from eggs and bacon to turkey and macaroni and cheese. They expected around two hundred people for the meal, which continues the veteran services mission to make connections to the Auglaize County men and women that served in the military. But also, they want to have veterans make connections to one another, especially around the holidays.
hometownstations.com
Nearly $1 million in state funding will help Auglaize Co. take down blighted structures
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County has gotten nearly $1 million to help revitalize nine properties by tearing down blighted structures. The money came from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced funding to do 2,200 demolition projects statewide. Auglaize county will be tearing down or have already torn down former homes, businesses, and even the former school in Moulton. The demolition work will allow the sites to be redeveloped for other uses. One of the St. Marys projects will allow the city to expand their wastewater treatment plant. But Auglaize County is hoping that another $3 million could be coming their way through the Brownfield Grant Program.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Firefighters called to 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Emergency fire and medical crews are responding to a 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County. Firefighters were called to the 7900 block of Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The house is just under ten minutes...
hometownstations.com
The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical
Bath Twp (WLIO) - Kids and parents made a Visit to the North Pole without even leaving Allen County Sunday afternoon. This is the 2nd year that the Lima Symphony Orchestra held their holiday-themed fundraiser at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue. There was music, cookie and ornament decorating, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa Claus or some of his reindeer. They estimated that there were going to be around 1 thousand people stopping by to help support the symphony and their continuing efforts to bring music and education to the area.
hometownstations.com
Christmas comes early for children in an early intervention program
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Christmas came early for several youngsters enrolled in an early intervention program. Southside Christian Church hosted their annual Christmas party for the Help Me Grow program with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Children between birth and age 3 participated in coloring activities, visited with Santa, and enjoyed a free pancake breakfast. The favorite part for the kids came after breakfast! It was time to open gifts all provided by the angel tree at the church. This family event allows children to interact with one another and just enjoy the time of year.
Comments / 1