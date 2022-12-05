Read full article on original website
2nd year for the Veterans' Holiday Brunch continues to bring Auglaize Veterans together
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was good food and good conversation for the 2nd annual Veterans’ Holiday Brunch in Wapakoneta. The Auglaize County Veteran Services hosted the free meal for veterans and their families which ranged from eggs and bacon to turkey and macaroni and cheese. They expected around two hundred people for the meal, which continues the veteran services mission to make connections to the Auglaize County men and women that served in the military. But also, they want to have veterans make connections to one another, especially around the holidays.
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County. 23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
Nearly $1 million in state funding will help Auglaize Co. take down blighted structures
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County has gotten nearly $1 million to help revitalize nine properties by tearing down blighted structures. The money came from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced funding to do 2,200 demolition projects statewide. Auglaize county will be tearing down or have already torn down former homes, businesses, and even the former school in Moulton. The demolition work will allow the sites to be redeveloped for other uses. One of the St. Marys projects will allow the city to expand their wastewater treatment plant. But Auglaize County is hoping that another $3 million could be coming their way through the Brownfield Grant Program.
The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical
Bath Twp (WLIO) - Kids and parents made a Visit to the North Pole without even leaving Allen County Sunday afternoon. This is the 2nd year that the Lima Symphony Orchestra held their holiday-themed fundraiser at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue. There was music, cookie and ornament decorating, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa Claus or some of his reindeer. They estimated that there were going to be around 1 thousand people stopping by to help support the symphony and their continuing efforts to bring music and education to the area.
Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio has created a ripple effect throughout the state including in Allen County. Chemtrade Logistics is ready to grow their Cairo facility. With the help of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp they announced a $50 million expansion project to increase production of Ultrapure Sulphuric Acid, which is needed to clean semiconductor chips during the production process. With more companies looking to make chips in the United States, Chemtrade says the time to grow is now.
Christmas comes early for children in an early intervention program
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Christmas came early for several youngsters enrolled in an early intervention program. Southside Christian Church hosted their annual Christmas party for the Help Me Grow program with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Children between birth and age 3 participated in coloring activities, visited with Santa, and enjoyed a free pancake breakfast. The favorite part for the kids came after breakfast! It was time to open gifts all provided by the angel tree at the church. This family event allows children to interact with one another and just enjoy the time of year.
Lima Exchange Club brings Christmas cheer to Freedom Elementary
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Exchange Club and Santa surprising the students at Freedom Elementary Friday afternoon, during their annual Christmas Party. 240 students in the pre-kindergarten through fourth grade classes got gift bags. In the bags, the students got health care times, snacks, toys, and a book thanks to donations from local businesses. Nutrien also helped again this year by getting each child a hat, gloves and socks. Club members say this is one of their favorite activities they do each year and continue their mission of supporting local kids.
Bells, Brass and Bows brings holiday spirit to Civic Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Nothing says Christmas more than the music and the Lima Symphony made sure that everybody was in the holiday spirit at the Civic Center Saturday night. The chorus joined the orchestra to bring a variety of seasonal music to life in their annual Bells, Brass, and Bows concert. This performance is the most popular concert for the symphony each year, but this is only the first time for Music Director Andrew Crust to conduct it. The performance was filled with a variety of sentimental favorites, plus some new renditions of some Christmas classics.
American Legion Post 96 helps local kids have a Merry Christmas
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The American Legion Post 96 continues their efforts to bring some Christmas cheer to some local kids. For several years now, the veterans, Sons of the Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary have been hosting a Children’s Christmas Party. This year, over 120 kids ages birth to 12 years got presents, along with other food and goodies. Getting ready for the Christmas Party is a year long process with the Legion hosting fundraisers to purchase the gifts. But this year some businesses and organizations stepped up to help them out to make sure the kids had a good Christmas.
