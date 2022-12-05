Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County has gotten nearly $1 million to help revitalize nine properties by tearing down blighted structures. The money came from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced funding to do 2,200 demolition projects statewide. Auglaize county will be tearing down or have already torn down former homes, businesses, and even the former school in Moulton. The demolition work will allow the sites to be redeveloped for other uses. One of the St. Marys projects will allow the city to expand their wastewater treatment plant. But Auglaize County is hoping that another $3 million could be coming their way through the Brownfield Grant Program.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO