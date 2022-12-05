ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangkok
2d ago

Mask up. Shelter in place. Lock it down. Listen to Gov Newsom. Close the schools. Get Boosted. Call out those not wearing mask indoors. Our family wears them both indoors and outdoors. We are all in this together.

marinmagazine.com

Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022

The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Plans 12 New Drug Consumption Sites Despite Legal Hurdles

The San Francisco Department of Public Health plans to open 12 new drug consumption sites over the next two and a half years, according to public records obtained by The Standard. A PowerPoint presentation titled “Wellness Hub Implementation Roadmap” gave details for new facilities that would provide overdose prevention and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise.
KTVU FOX 2

COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Six new Bay Area restaurants awarded highly sought Michelin rating for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO - Six new Bay Area restaurants won a highly coveted spot on the "Oscars" of the culinary world, the Michelin Guide for 2022. The restaurants all hailed from San Francisco or Wine Country and received one star under the Michelin rating category, which the guide said was "awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

