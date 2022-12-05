Read full article on original website
Elon Musk medical device company faces federal probe amid staff complaints: report
Neuralink, the medical device company owned by Elon Musk, is under investigation from a federal agency for alleged animal welfare violations, Reuters reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General’s office opened the probe at the request of a federal prosecutor, Reuters reported, citing sources. Investigators are reportedly looking at potential violations of the…
Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Probed for Animal Abuse: Report
Elon Musk’s medical device company Neuralink is facing federal investigation for potentially abusing animals in its attempt to develop a brain implant for humans, according to a report from Reuters. Musk, whose year was marked by a series of company crises, including a severe devaluation of Tesla’s stock and his tumultuous acquisition of Twitter, is now facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General regarding alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Reports emerged in February that more than a dozen primates died or were euthanized as a result of Neuralink’s research, but that number may have only...
Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them
Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
Elon Musk's Neuralink 'faces USDA investigation after deaths of 1,500 animals in testing': Probe understood to have been launched amid claims of botched experiments on monkeys and pigs
Elon Musk's Neuralink is under federal investigation for animal-welfare violations amid staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to a Reuters review of documents and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations who spoke to Reuters. Neuralink, a medical devices company,...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
Democrats express ‘deep concern’ about reported Twitter suppression of protests in China
Three House Democrats sent a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to express “deep concern” following reports of video evidence of protests in China being suppressed on the platform. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Jackie Speier (Calif.) sent the letter to request information about recent “malicious” activities in China and…
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.As part of an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced along with Tuesday's court ruling in Nebraska, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators with the Labor Department visited three plants owned by JBS and...
Engadget
Democratic lawmakers want Elon Musk to explain China's role in 'platform manipulation' during protests
Three Democratic lawmakers in the House are answers from Elon Musk about a recent “platform manipulation campaign” related to recent protests in China. In a letter to the Twitter CEO, Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Adam Schiff and Jackie Speier write that they have “deep concern” about the recent that drowned out tweets about the protests.
Business Insider
Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.
US News and World Report
China Medical Expert Says COVID Has Mutated, Should Be Renamed - State Media
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China should change its official name for COVID-19 to reflect the virus' mutation, and patients with light symptoms should be allowed to quarantine at home, a leading authority on traditional Chinese medicine was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Gu Xiaohong told the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper that...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Hires iPhone Hacker, Tesla Rival To Fix Twitter's Search
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Reportedly Under Federal Investigation Over Animal Welfare
Neuralink, Elon Musk’s medical implant company, is facing a federal probe over possible animal welfare violations, according to a report from Reuters. The investigation, reportedly opened by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Inspector General, focuses on Neuralink’s practices when it comes to animal testing and treatment, said Reuters—attributing the information to two unnamed sources.
US News and World Report
U.S. State Department Approves Potential Sale of Chinook Helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The Pentagon said Boeing was the prime contractor for the weapons. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in...
