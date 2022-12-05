ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

Elon Musk medical device company faces federal probe amid staff complaints: report

Neuralink, the medical device company owned by Elon Musk, is under investigation from a federal agency for alleged animal welfare violations, Reuters reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General’s office opened the probe at the request of a federal prosecutor, Reuters reported, citing sources. Investigators are reportedly looking at potential violations of the…
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Probed for Animal Abuse: Report

Elon Musk’s medical device company Neuralink is facing federal investigation for potentially abusing animals in its attempt to develop a brain implant for humans, according to a report from Reuters.  Musk, whose year was marked by a series of company crises, including a severe devaluation of Tesla’s stock and his tumultuous acquisition of Twitter, is now facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General regarding alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Reports emerged in February that more than a dozen primates died or were euthanized as a result of Neuralink’s research, but that number may have only...
Salon

Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them

Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's Neuralink 'faces USDA investigation after deaths of 1,500 animals in testing': Probe understood to have been launched amid claims of botched experiments on monkeys and pigs

Elon Musk's Neuralink is under federal investigation for animal-welfare violations amid staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to a Reuters review of documents and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations who spoke to Reuters. Neuralink, a medical devices company,...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Reuters

Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.As part of an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced along with Tuesday's court ruling in Nebraska, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators with the Labor Department visited three plants owned by JBS and...
Engadget

Democratic lawmakers want Elon Musk to explain China's role in 'platform manipulation' during protests

Three Democratic lawmakers in the House are answers from Elon Musk about a recent “platform manipulation campaign” related to recent protests in China. In a letter to the Twitter CEO, Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Adam Schiff and Jackie Speier write that they have “deep concern” about the recent that drowned out tweets about the protests.
US News and World Report

China Medical Expert Says COVID Has Mutated, Should Be Renamed - State Media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China should change its official name for COVID-19 to reflect the virus' mutation, and patients with light symptoms should be allowed to quarantine at home, a leading authority on traditional Chinese medicine was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Gu Xiaohong told the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper that...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Hires iPhone Hacker, Tesla Rival To Fix Twitter's Search

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
The Guardian

Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop

The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Reportedly Under Federal Investigation Over Animal Welfare

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s medical implant company, is facing a federal probe over possible animal welfare violations, according to a report from Reuters. The investigation, reportedly opened by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Inspector General, focuses on Neuralink’s practices when it comes to animal testing and treatment, said Reuters—attributing the information to two unnamed sources.

