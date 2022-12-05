Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Arms Dealer Bout Arrives in Moscow, Hugs Mother, Wife - TV
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow on Thursday after he was exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States and hugged his mother and wife after stepping onto the tarmac, images on live television showed. Bout, 55, was given a 25-year prison sentence by a...
US News and World Report
Heinrich XIII: the Prince Suspected of Plotting to Be German Kaiser in Coup
BERLIN (Reuters) - Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendents of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country's new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order. The 71-year-old was one of 25...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Shifts Gears on Arms Trade as It Loosens Ties With Russia
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow. The Southeast Asian nation is one...
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner, U.S. Basketball Star Caught up in Russia Crisis
(Reuters) -A U.S. official said on Thursday that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been jailed in Russia in charges of possessing and smuggling illegal drugs, was now in U.S. custody. Russia said she had been traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States.
US News and World Report
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
