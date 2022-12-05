ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Elon Musk Shows Off Monkey That Can Type With Brain Implant Instead of Typewriter

During a demo on Thursday evening, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk showed off what his brain computer interface (BCI) startup Neuralink has been working on. The company showed footage of a monkey that he said was able to "type" on an on-screen keyboard by using a coin-sized chip embedded in its brain, in an apparent riff about the old adage about monkeys and typewriters.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed 1,500 animals’ for brain chip research, report claims

Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation for potential animal welfare violations.The medical implant firm recently demonstrated a monkey fitted with a device that allowed it to “telepathically” communicate and move a cursor across a virtual keyboard.At Neuralink’s Show and Tell Fall 2022 event last week, Mr Musk claimed that the animals “actually enjoy” doing the demos. They get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game,” he said. “I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare.”His comments come in contrast to internal staff complaints at...
CNBC

Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready

Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
CNET

Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now

Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy