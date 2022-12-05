Read full article on original website
Futurism
Elon Musk Shows Off Monkey That Can Type With Brain Implant Instead of Typewriter
During a demo on Thursday evening, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk showed off what his brain computer interface (BCI) startup Neuralink has been working on. The company showed footage of a monkey that he said was able to "type" on an on-screen keyboard by using a coin-sized chip embedded in its brain, in an apparent riff about the old adage about monkeys and typewriters.
The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday said that his brain-computer Neuralink device is ready for human trials, and he is expecting to do so in about six months from now. Neuralink has submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We...
The story of Neuralink: Elon Musk's AI brain chip company where he had twins with a top executive
Neuralink's tech could help study and treat neurological disorders. Musk also claims it could one day meld human consciousness with AI.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed 1,500 animals’ for brain chip research, report claims
Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation for potential animal welfare violations.The medical implant firm recently demonstrated a monkey fitted with a device that allowed it to “telepathically” communicate and move a cursor across a virtual keyboard.At Neuralink’s Show and Tell Fall 2022 event last week, Mr Musk claimed that the animals “actually enjoy” doing the demos. They get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game,” he said. “I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare.”His comments come in contrast to internal staff complaints at...
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk says he'd be comfortable implanting a Neuralink brain chip in one of his children
"I would say we're at the point where at least, in my opinion, it would not be dangerous," Elon Musk said, in reference to the safety of the chips.
CNBC
Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready
Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
Elon Musk told Twitter employees they have to start working exclusively at the company's San Francisco headquarters
Musk sent an email to staff on Wednesday directing all employees who could "reasonably" be at the San Francisco headquarters to come in.
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, who never worked there
Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, and Twitter, has been trying his best to un-fire those he laid off just a few weeks ago. The rash decision has effected millions of Twitter users, and had an immediate impact on the company. None are more aware of that impact then Rahul Ligma...
Futurism
As Elon Musk Promises Human Brain Implants in 6 Months, Remember He Promised a Million Tesla Robotaxis by 2020
Last week, Elon Musk said he expected Neuralink to implants its first device in a human brain within "about six months," tweeting that the "device is ready" — but as any close watcher knows, those sorts of promises should always be taken with a grain of salt. Even without...
Read the 2:30 a.m. email Elon Musk sent to staff, his first, announcing the end of remote working at Twitter
Elon Musk has announced the end of remote working at Twitter. Musk, who took over Twitter on October 27, sent an email to his employees Wednesday for the first time. The email was sent at 2:39 a.m. ET, according to a time stamp on the email reviewed by Insider. The...
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Musk says brain chip to begin human trials soon – and plans to get one himself
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expects a brain chip developed by his health tech company to begin human trials in the next six months. During a presentation by Musk’s company Neuralink, Musk gave updates on the company’s wireless brain chip. In addition to forecasting clinical trials, Musk said he plans to get one of the chips himself.
Elon Musk says he's confident Neuralink will be ready to put chips into human brains in the next 6 months
At a show-and-tell event, Musk demonstrated the brain-computer interface with a video of a monkey that was said to be "telepathically typing."
CNET
Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now
Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
