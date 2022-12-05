ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surrealist Art Inspires a Wild $2.5 Million Houston Night — Inside The Menil Collection’s Unforgettable 35th Anniversary Bash

The stilt walker welcomes guests to The Menil Collection's 'Cirque Surréaliste' 35th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill) With its premier collection of Surrealist art as inspiration, The Menil Collection celebrated its 35th anniversary with an otherworldly evening for which Fernand Léger, Alexander Calder and their like would have surely applauded. In fact, it was Léger’s “Study for the Grand Parade” and Calder’s “Two Acrobats” that informed the genius of The Events Company, which was tasked with interpretation of the Cirque Surréaliste theme.
West University Show House Lets 14 Top Interior Designers Run Wild With Imagination — Stepping Into a Creative Wonderland

The ASID TXGC Show House in West University is open this weekend and next, featuring the work of 14 local designers. What happens when 14 interior designers tackle a spanking new 5,000-square-foot home, each putting their best talents forward in designated spaces? One’s imagination is surely piqued. And that will be the result for those who take a look-see at the American Society of Interior Designers Show House now open at 3807 Westerman Street in West University.
UH Basketball Fans, Fertitta Center Prove to Big 12 Ready — Obsessing Over Alabama Loss Misses the Bigger Picture of Regular Top 10 Matchups to Come

On big game days, the Fertitta Center can be a big time atmosphere for college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Every seat in the building is filled — and then some. There is a line of students outside hoping they’ll be somehow squeezed in. More than an hour before tipoff, the Fertitta Center is already buzzing, full of energy and people. Everyone talks about how rare this — and indeed, it’s the first time the University of Houston has ever hosted a game between two Top 10 basketball teams on its campus.
