Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: Philosophy Wine's success story
Kimberly T. Johnson and Denise Roles-Matthews, co-founders of the first African American and woman-owned winery in Maryland and Baltimore, have been in the business for about four years and already has scores of silver and bronze medals in the Maryland Governor's Cup competition. They explain what sparked their interest to start Philosophy Wine.
Wbaltv.com
Towson picks Baltimore native, Division II champ as next head coach
TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University Athletic Department announced the hiring of Baltimore native Pete Shinnick as the Head Football Coach Sunday afternoon. Shinnick comes from the University of West Florida where he led them to a Division II National Championship in 2019 and to playoff appearances in four out of the last five seasons.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend
WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
Wbaltv.com
Community converges for vigil to honor up-and-coming real estate mogul Jalil George
CATONSVILLE, Md. — The community converged Saturday night in Catonsville to honor the life of a shooting victim in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Wednesday, and some said he was "in the wrong place at the wrong time." George had a big circle of support show...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 2 juveniles linked to Towson High School threats
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police on Saturday said two juveniles are responsible for astring of threats made against Towson High School dating back to Thanksgiving. Baltimore County Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp told reporters just before 5 p.m. Saturday that investigators determined no students, faculty or staff were in danger during the investigation.
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
Wbaltv.com
Tendea Family's community event asks tough question 'Do we leave or change?'
A community event was held Sunday to address the recent violence in Park Heights. Four separate murders recently happened in that area within 24 hours. 11-News went to the Eubie Blake National Jazz and Cultural Center in the Mount Vernon area where the discussion is happening. The goal of the event is to respond to the murders while rallying the community to try and shift the culture of violence.
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family remember 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run at end of JFX
Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember the life of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Baltimore. Sallie Mae Lewis, 61, was struck and killed on Nov. 26 as she tried to cross President at East Fayette Street, where the Jones Falls Expressway ends. "Sallie was a...
