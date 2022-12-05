ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Positively Baltimore: Philosophy Wine's success story

Kimberly T. Johnson and Denise Roles-Matthews, co-founders of the first African American and woman-owned winery in Maryland and Baltimore, have been in the business for about four years and already has scores of silver and bronze medals in the Maryland Governor's Cup competition. They explain what sparked their interest to start Philosophy Wine.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson picks Baltimore native, Division II champ as next head coach

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University Athletic Department announced the hiring of Baltimore native Pete Shinnick as the Head Football Coach Sunday afternoon. Shinnick comes from the University of West Florida where he led them to a Division II National Championship in 2019 and to playoff appearances in four out of the last five seasons.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend

WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 2 juveniles linked to Towson High School threats

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police on Saturday said two juveniles are responsible for astring of threats made against Towson High School dating back to Thanksgiving. Baltimore County Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp told reporters just before 5 p.m. Saturday that investigators determined no students, faculty or staff were in danger during the investigation.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tendea Family's community event asks tough question 'Do we leave or change?'

A community event was held Sunday to address the recent violence in Park Heights. Four separate murders recently happened in that area within 24 hours. 11-News went to the Eubie Blake National Jazz and Cultural Center in the Mount Vernon area where the discussion is happening. The goal of the event is to respond to the murders while rallying the community to try and shift the culture of violence.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy