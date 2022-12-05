(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.

