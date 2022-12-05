ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

KFVS12

Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man is dead after he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale on Dec. 7 at 12:45 p.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was called at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for service on on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale. This is north of Devil’s...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Murder victims identified in Butler County

The increase in illnesses is also impacting children. Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County beating death. A Bollinger County man is sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly beating last year. City Council to vote on bid to build new airport terminal. Updated:...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
kttn.com

Former city clerk of Parma sentenced 7 years in prison on stealing charge, ordered to pay restitution of $37,626

The former city clerk of Parma was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Missouri Bootheel town. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
PARMA, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man

A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
PADUCAH, KY
KYTV

Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
IRON COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

MSHP Makes Arrest in Stoddard County

A Puxico man was arrested by the MSHP Friday in Stoddard County. 47 year old Clark Chrisman was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX2Now

3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Gilbertsville man facing several drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Gilbertsville man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Noble Road near Carneal Road about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was a 2019...
GILBERTSVILLE, KY
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner

(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
VIBURNUM, MO

