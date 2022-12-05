Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
kbsi23.com
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man is dead after he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale on Dec. 7 at 12:45 p.m.
KFVS12
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
KFVS12
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was called at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for service on on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale. This is north of Devil’s...
wfcnnews.com
BREAKING: Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot an armed man this afternoon in a rural area south of Crab Orchard Lake. According to a news release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, they were first called to the scene on a service call...
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau
SIH announced a workforce reduction on Wednesday, Dec. 7. 4th Annual Lights Parade in Cairo, Ill. The Fourth Annual Lights Parade kicks off this Friday in Downtown Cairo, Illinois. School closures due to illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in Williamson County, Illinois, Wednesday after the sheriff's office says the man pointed a rifle at the deputy. The shooting incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office...
KFVS12
Murder victims identified in Butler County
The increase in illnesses is also impacting children. Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County beating death. A Bollinger County man is sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly beating last year. City Council to vote on bid to build new airport terminal. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
kttn.com
Former city clerk of Parma sentenced 7 years in prison on stealing charge, ordered to pay restitution of $37,626
The former city clerk of Parma was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Missouri Bootheel town. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man
A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
KYTV
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women killed in a shooting in Qulin have been identified. According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the victims were identified as 36-year-old Margaret E. Delcour from Broseley, Mo. and 48-year-old Wendy L. Rhodes from Qulin, Mo. The man accused of shooting and killing...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Stoddard County
A Puxico man was arrested by the MSHP Friday in Stoddard County. 47 year old Clark Chrisman was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, attorney general says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County couple has been indicted on charges that they knowingly exploiting the finances of multiple vulnerable adults from 2006 to 2022, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office says. The AG's office says a grand jury on Friday indicted 68-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 63-year-old Gina...
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
kbsi23.com
Gilbertsville man facing several drug charges
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Gilbertsville man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Noble Road near Carneal Road about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was a 2019...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
Comments / 0