wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing woman, 2 children last seen near 76th and Congress
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother and her two children are missing, last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According to police, Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a four-door, 2020 black Honda Civic with Wisconsin license plate AKH-7834.
MPD execute search warrant, find exotic animals
The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals. The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday, Dec. 9. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County snow, road conditions; DPW asks residents to 'slow down'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Plows from Waukesha County DPW will stay out until around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, to ensure roads remain clear during the evening commute. The crew said the problem today wasn't the snow but you. Patrol Superintendent Dan Moudry said the wet, heavy snow came fast,...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee's Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are 'losing' because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state's Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin's population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
CBS 58
US Marshals, Racine police seek fugitive considered 'armed and dangerous'
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The US Marshals and the Racine Police Department are looking for fugitive Adrian Harlan. Harlan is wanted for six counts recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony parole violation. Authorities say in October 2022, Harlan used a handgun with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
voiceofalexandria.com
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 5, 2022
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
