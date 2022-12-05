Read full article on original website
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we investigate a shortage of public defenders. We speak with guest Matthew Valerio, Vermont Defender General. Also we take you inside what will be Vermont’s only secure mental health facility.
New program helps Vermonters avoid high upfront cost of home weatherization￼
The program, called WRAP, allows Vermonters to spread the cost of a project over years of utility bills. Monthly costs can be as low as $15 per month. Read the story on VTDigger here: New program helps Vermonters avoid high upfront cost of home weatherization￼.
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held the first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration. Organizers say their goal is to familiarize people with the growing industry.
Running a 5k with an ugly sweater
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
Making ornaments out of cut glass
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Vermont’s U.S. Service Academy nominees honored at State House Saturday
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation honored 9 students who’ve been nominated to the air force, naval, and military academies. Every year Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Congressman Peter Welch, nominate high school seniors who’ve been accepted to US service academies. At a ceremony at the state house Saturday, state leaders recognized the students’ and their families’ commitment to the armed services with signed certificates.
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
Friday Weathercast
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
Girls Who Code: encouraging more young women towards tech
Casella introduces its first electric refuse vehicle in Vermont
Casella Waste Systems Inc., Rutland, Vermont, has introduced its Mack LR Electric refuse truck, which it says is both the first in its fleet and the first of its kind in the state. Casella introduced the vehicle in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel in front of more than...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
