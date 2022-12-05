ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

New York Post

Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal

The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bossip

Man arrested in NYC baseball bat attack

This article contains graphic and/or violent imagery that some readers and viewers may find uncomfortable. We’ve done a lot of “people ain’t isht” stories in the past, but this one is pretty high on the list. According to TMZ, a man has been arrested for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who killed a 61-year-old woman with a rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk has pleaded guilty. Earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Elisaul Perez pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the November 2021 attack on 61-year-old Guiying Ma. While sweeping the sidewalk and street on the block of a friend’s house, Ma was struck in the head by a large rock. “Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” District Attorney The post Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Daytime shooting on commercial Staten Island block resolved in courts with plea agreement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man with a history of gun-related arrests in his neighborhood will serve prison time for the most recent incident. Elyjia Travis, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses, pleaded guilty in October to criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March 13 shooting, just blocks from his residence. In exchange, he was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 1 1/2 to 3 years incarceration, with a full order of protection filed on behalf of the victim.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’

A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
MINEOLA, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Leaders of at least 4 N.J. mosques say their congregations are being harassed

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NYC man stabbed to death during fight sparked by request for a cigarette

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hell’s Kitchen during a fight that erupted when he stopped to ask a stranger for a cigarette, police said. The victim, identified as Carlos Rosario, was walking with his girlfriend in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a group of three guys and requested a smoke. The question sparked an argument — that ended with one of the men knifing Rosario in the torso, according to cops. Rosario, of Brooklyn, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
