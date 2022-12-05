Read full article on original website
Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal
The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
Woman set furniture ablaze at Staten Island business; lawyer notes past ‘struggles’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who admitted to starting a fire at a local furniture store will be residing upstate for a few years. Undine Walker, 46, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in Stapleton, carried out the arson almost exactly one year ago to the day, along the 600 block of Bay Street.
Man arrested in NYC baseball bat attack
This article contains graphic and/or violent imagery that some readers and viewers may find uncomfortable. We’ve done a lot of “people ain’t isht” stories in the past, but this one is pretty high on the list. According to TMZ, a man has been arrested for a...
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who killed a 61-year-old woman with a rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk has pleaded guilty. Earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Elisaul Perez pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the November 2021 attack on 61-year-old Guiying Ma. While sweeping the sidewalk and street on the block of a friend’s house, Ma was struck in the head by a large rock. “Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” District Attorney The post Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the Heights
MANHATTAN - Police have arrested the man, they say, yelled “I Hate Mexicans” as he slashed a man’s face during a hate crime in Washington Heights. Police arrested 46-year-old Demont Drawhorn and charged him with hate crime/assault, assault, hate crime/aggravated harassment and criminal posession of a weapon.
Hilltop
He Spent Seven Years in Prison for a Crime He Did Not Commit. Now, Member of the Exonerated Five Is Running for New York City Council
A member of the Central Park Five, who spent years in prison as an innocent man presumed guilty, announced that he will be running for a seat on the New York City Council next election season. Yusef Salam was tried and convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park...
Man, 25, arraigned on hate-crime charges in Staten Island BB-gun attack on father, son, 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prosecutors asked for bail but a 25-year-old suspect was released under supervision after his arrest in connection with the alleged BB-gun attack on a father and son leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. Jason Kish of Catherine Street in Port Richmond stood on crutches...
Daytime shooting on commercial Staten Island block resolved in courts with plea agreement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man with a history of gun-related arrests in his neighborhood will serve prison time for the most recent incident. Elyjia Travis, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses, pleaded guilty in October to criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March 13 shooting, just blocks from his residence. In exchange, he was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 1 1/2 to 3 years incarceration, with a full order of protection filed on behalf of the victim.
Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’
A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
Police investigating Staten Island afternoon carjacking; Searching for 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an alleged carjacking in New Brighton Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 12:54 p.m in the vicinity of Benziger Avenue and Daniel Low Terrace, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Police said three male individuals used physical force to remove a driver...
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
Leaders of at least 4 N.J. mosques say their congregations are being harassed
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...
Arrest Made in Brutal NYC Baseball Bat Attack, Cops Say It Was Random
A man has been arrested in connection to the brutal baseball bat attack in NYC last week -- and cops say it appears to be totally random ... because the suspect and victim were total strangers. 36-year-old Karim Azizi was hauled in by the NYPD Wednesday morning on three different...
Feds: Man Driving Truck on NJ Turnpike Had 95 Kilos of Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, NY, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on December 5th and charged with one count of possession with intent...
NYC man stabbed to death during fight sparked by request for a cigarette
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hell’s Kitchen during a fight that erupted when he stopped to ask a stranger for a cigarette, police said. The victim, identified as Carlos Rosario, was walking with his girlfriend in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a group of three guys and requested a smoke. The question sparked an argument — that ended with one of the men knifing Rosario in the torso, according to cops. Rosario, of Brooklyn, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
