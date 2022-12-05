Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
westkentuckystar.com
Report of Graves home invasion results in four arrests
A report of a home invasion near Mayfield on Friday night resulted in the arrests of four people, including the resident. Kentucky State Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday from a man who said his home was being broken into by masked men with guns. Graves County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police: Missing man found in good health
Paducah Police report that the missing man, 18-year-old Croccifixio Hall has been located, and is in good health. They thank all that assisted with this matter. The Paducah Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Eighteen-year-old Croccifixio Hall is 6'0", 150 lbs, with brown...
thunderboltradio.com
Mayfield Woman Arrested in Paducah Following “Shots Fired” Call
A Mayfield woman is facing felony charges following her arrest in Paducah. Police reports said 26 year old Keyja Hammonds is now charged with first degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000. The charges stem from a “shots fired” incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning....
KFVS12
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County. Updated:...
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man
A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
KFVS12
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man accused of strangling woman
A Princeton man was arrested on multiple charges a reported domestic disturbance Thursday morning. Princeton Police said they went to a residence on Grace Court around 1 a.m. Thirty-year old Patrick Wimbleduff was taken into custody after officers determined that a physical altercation had occurred. Officers reported the female victim...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in shots fired incident arrested
Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident. A Mayfield woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. Paducah police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
ISP investigate officer involved shooting that left one dead
The Illinois State Police (ISP) say it is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Carbondale on December 7.
wpsdlocal6.com
Interstate 69 restricted to one lane in Marshall County on Monday, Tuesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Both north and southbound traffic on Interstate 69 in Marshall County will be restricted to one lane between the 42 and 44 mile marker on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. This will allow clearing of debris from the Clarks River Bridge and overflow...
