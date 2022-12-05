ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation

A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Report of Graves home invasion results in four arrests

A report of a home invasion near Mayfield on Friday night resulted in the arrests of four people, including the resident. Kentucky State Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday from a man who said his home was being broken into by masked men with guns. Graves County...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police: Missing man found in good health

Paducah Police report that the missing man, 18-year-old Croccifixio Hall has been located, and is in good health. They thank all that assisted with this matter. The Paducah Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Eighteen-year-old Croccifixio Hall is 6'0", 150 lbs, with brown...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Mayfield Woman Arrested in Paducah Following “Shots Fired” Call

A Mayfield woman is facing felony charges following her arrest in Paducah. Police reports said 26 year old Keyja Hammonds is now charged with first degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000. The charges stem from a “shots fired” incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting

A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man

A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Graves crash sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Princeton man accused of strangling woman

A Princeton man was arrested on multiple charges a reported domestic disturbance Thursday morning. Princeton Police said they went to a residence on Grace Court around 1 a.m. Thirty-year old Patrick Wimbleduff was taken into custody after officers determined that a physical altercation had occurred. Officers reported the female victim...
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect in shots fired incident arrested

Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident. A Mayfield woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. Paducah police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

