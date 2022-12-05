From Carlitos to Alcaraz, episode 6: What next for the Spanish phenomenon and can anyone stop him from dominating the sport?

Read full article on original website
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
Matteo Berrettini aiming high in 2023: “I see my chances of winning a slam”
After an up and down year which saw him win two titles but be derailed by a hand injury that required surgery, Italian Matteo Berrettini is aiming high in 2023. “I see my chances of winning a slam,” he told Eurosport. “I was not that far from doing it in previous years. That’s for sure a goal.
“I’m going to play at Roland Garros 2023.. although I would have preferred to stay at home” – Kyrgios
After reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, Nick Kyrgios has made no bones about his desire to win a Grand Slam. The Australian has also added Roland-Garros to his schedule for 2023, a tournament he last played in 2017. But Kyrgios’ decision to play in Paris is not purely driven by his desire to succeed at the Grand Slam stage.
Lessons from writing The Roger Federer Effect: “His sheer love of tennis shines through and he never lost his goofy side”
The Roger Federer Effect was published on October 31, the culmination of a year and a half of work shared equally between myself and Simon Graf, the renowned Swiss journalist and authority on all things Roger Federer, having covered his entire career. In the process of more than 40 exclusive...
Wawrinka beats Rublev; Medvedev, Norrie, Fritz also reach Diriyah Tennis Cup semis
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka became the first player through to the semi-finals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia with a three-set win over Russia’s Andrey Rublev. The Swiss will next meet another Russian – Daniil Medvedev – on Friday for a place in the final....
Open d’Angers: Friedsam through to last four
German Anna-Lena Friedsam reached the last 4 of the Open d’Angers by winning against French qualifier Emeline Dartron 6-1, 6-2 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday. Friedsam, ranked No 146, will face the winner of the match between Dane Clara Tauson and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, next.
World No 77 Kamil Majchrzak in shock as he reveals failed drug test
Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak, ranked No 77 in the world, has revealed he failed a drugs test, describing it as the biggest shock but affirming that he had never knowingly taken any banned substance. The 26-year-old confirmed in a social media post that he tested positive during anti-doping controls during...
Open d’Angers: Kalinina books spot in semi-finals
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Open d’Angers by defeating Dane Clara Tauson 7-6 (3), 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday afternoon. Kalinina, ranked No 53, will play German Anna-Lena Friedsam next. The Ukrainian won against American Katrina Scott...
Open d’Angers: Parks makes last four
American Alycia Parks won against Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last 4 of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Friday afternoon. Parks, ranked No 100, will face the winner of the match between wildcard Jessika Ponchet and Clara Burel next.
Ash Barty wins Australia’s celebrated Don Award for second time
Ash Barty may have retired in March but the Australian continues to add awards to her collection. The former world No 1 picked up the prestigious Sport Australia Hall of Fame Don Award, named after the legendary former Australia cricketer Don Bradman, at a celebration on Thursday evening, as reported by the Associated Press.
Rune returns with semi-final win at Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage
While many of the world’s best players decided to travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Diriyah Tennis Cup this week, world No 11 Holger Rune chose to travel to France, the country where he won his first Masters 1000 title last month at the Rolex Paris Masters, to make his return to competition.
