wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
westkentuckystar.com
Report of Graves home invasion results in four arrests
A report of a home invasion near Mayfield on Friday night resulted in the arrests of four people, including the resident. Kentucky State Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday from a man who said his home was being broken into by masked men with guns. Graves County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E, arrests three suspects
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
thunderboltradio.com
Mayfield Woman Arrested in Paducah Following “Shots Fired” Call
A Mayfield woman is facing felony charges following her arrest in Paducah. Police reports said 26 year old Keyja Hammonds is now charged with first degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000. The charges stem from a “shots fired” incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning....
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End. Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. According to...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive wanted on Graves, Ballard warrants
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive. A felony warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Cole Jarrett Fields of Graves County. Fields is also wanted on warrants from Ballard County District Court and the Kentucky Parole Board. Fields is described as six...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
kbsi23.com
Gilbertsville man facing several drug charges
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Gilbertsville man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Noble Road near Carneal Road about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was a 2019...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
(KBSI) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County. Nichole D. Stewart faces charges of possession of controlled substance, (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Two felony warrants were served.
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
wevv.com
One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County
In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
whopam.com
Princeton man charged with strangulation, assault
The Princeton Police Department arrested a Princeton man early Thursday morning on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Grace Court around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance and upon arrival made contact with 30-year-old Patrick Wimbleduff of Princeton. Investigation revealed that a physical altercation had taken place.
ISP investigate officer involved shooting that left one dead
The Illinois State Police (ISP) say it is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Carbondale on December 7.
wsiu.org
A Carbondale man has been identified as the victim in the officer-involved shooting in Williamson Co.
The Illinois State Police has released the name of the victim in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting incident in Williamson County. The man has been identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale. Preliminary information indicates the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devil’s Fork Road, near Carbondale...
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault
Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
