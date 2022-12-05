ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation

A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Report of Graves home invasion results in four arrests

A report of a home invasion near Mayfield on Friday night resulted in the arrests of four people, including the resident. Kentucky State Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday from a man who said his home was being broken into by masked men with guns. Graves County...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Mayfield Woman Arrested in Paducah Following “Shots Fired” Call

A Mayfield woman is facing felony charges following her arrest in Paducah. Police reports said 26 year old Keyja Hammonds is now charged with first degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000. The charges stem from a “shots fired” incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End. Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. According to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive wanted on Graves, Ballard warrants

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive. A felony warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Cole Jarrett Fields of Graves County. Fields is also wanted on warrants from Ballard County District Court and the Kentucky Parole Board. Fields is described as six...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves crash sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Gilbertsville man facing several drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Gilbertsville man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Noble Road near Carneal Road about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was a 2019...
GILBERTSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

(KBSI) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County. Nichole D. Stewart faces charges of possession of controlled substance, (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Two felony warrants were served.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man charged with strangulation, assault

The Princeton Police Department arrested a Princeton man early Thursday morning on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Grace Court around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance and upon arrival made contact with 30-year-old Patrick Wimbleduff of Princeton. Investigation revealed that a physical altercation had taken place.
PRINCETON, KY
wsiu.org

A Carbondale man has been identified as the victim in the officer-involved shooting in Williamson Co.

The Illinois State Police has released the name of the victim in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting incident in Williamson County. The man has been identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale. Preliminary information indicates the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devil’s Fork Road, near Carbondale...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
radionwtn.com

Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault

Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

