ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long, WR River Cracraft. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr. WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, T Trey Pipkins III.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Kansas City 34, Denver 28

KC_McKinnon 56 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:16. KC_McKinnon 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:16. KC_Gay 47 interception return (Butker kick), 4:32. Den_Jeudy 18 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 1:35. Den_Jeudy 5 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), :09. Third Quarter. Den_Mack 66 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 13:03. KC_Smith-Schuster...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

Miami0773—17 L.A. Chargers01733—23 LAC_FG Dicker 33, 14:14. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Herbert 19 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-16. L.A. Chargers 3, Miami 0. LAC_M.Williams 10 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:49. Drive:...
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 30, Seattle 24

Car_FG Pineiro 47, 7:05. Drive: 14 plays, 43 yards, 7:55. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 28; Hubbard 12 run on 3rd-and-10; Darnold 11 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-5; Darnold 2 pass to Hubbard on 3rd-and-1; Hubbard 2 run on 3rd-and-8. Carolina 3, Seattle 0. Car_S.Smith 13 pass from...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51

Percentages: FG .472, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Matthews 3, Smith 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Moore 2, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, Matthews, Stevenson). Steals: 8 (Moore 4,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Porterville Recorder

Florida 76, Miami 73, OT

FLORIDA (10-1) Dut 2-3 1-2 5, Kyle 0-4 0-0 0, Deans 5-13 8-10 21, Rickards 10-14 3-4 23, Rimdal 2-9 0-0 5, Correa 4-12 5-5 14, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 1-4 0-0 2, Tatyana Wyche 2-2 2-4 6, Totals 26-61 19-25 76. MIAMI (7-4) Harden 5-13 6-7 18,...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 123, Chicago 122

CHICAGO (122) DeRozan 10-21 14-15 34, Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 13, Dosunmu 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 9-16 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 6-7 1-2 14, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 6-9 2-3 14, Dragic 1-7 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 12. Totals 48-100 19-23 122. ATLANTA (123) Griffin...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117

L.A. LAKERS (124) James 14-24 5-5 35, Walker IV 7-10 0-0 18, Davis 12-18 10-12 34, Beverley 1-5 2-4 5, Schroder 2-6 0-0 5, Bryant 2-4 1-2 5, Brown Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 3-6 0-0 9, Westbrook 5-9 1-2 11. Totals 46-84 21-27 124. DETROIT...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Houston 97, Milwaukee 92

MILWAUKEE (92) G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 2-6 16, Middleton 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-8 2-2 7, Allen 2-12 5-5 11, Holiday 9-20 3-3 25, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-15 2-2 17, Carter 3-5 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-10 0-0 7, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-90 14-18 92. HOUSTON (97) Gordon 4-10...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy